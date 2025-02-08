There is undoubtedly Chinese data-gathering going on with models run in China, but if the model is open-source, it can be installed on servers in the West without Chinese access, as is the case with all versions of DeepSeek, in my understanding.

Because it is genuinely open-course, DeepSeek gifted greedy, private Western AI companies (I am referring to “Open”-AI primarily) some coding techniques that vastly reduce the cost of training a model and produce sharper reasoning capabilities as well. Why shouldn’t US citizens use one of these models if it is hosted domestically?

Industry experts advise that “open-source” may not mean that all the coding secrets are revealed, but the argument remains.

It turns out China is neck-and-neck with the US in AI. It is time to cooperate, especially on the ethical use of these increasingly powerful models.

Pray for peace!