I was between jobs on September 11, 2001, sitting in the small front room of our McMansion in Flower Mound, Texas, watching the “Today Show” when the planes allegedly hit the towers. I watched both of them get hit. Building 2 crumbled to the ground at 9:59 AM Eastern Time, and then the second building collapsed 29 minutes later.

My mother called me and said, “This is war, isn’t it?” I don’t remember my exact response, but it was something along the lines of “I guess so.”

Already skeptical of the government (I wrote my senior thesis as an honors English major at Yale on Thomas Pynchon’s Gravity’s Rainbow, a paranoia-inducing read), I was thinking this all looks too perfect. As I recall, Jane Pauley made a similar remark, saying something like, This looks just like the movies.

My red pill moment came later that very day, when the BBC announced the collapse of Building 7, with it standing in the background of the shot. This was back in the days when YouTube censored very little (and I was frankly amazed to find the clip still there), and by the end of the day, after Building 7 had actually collapsed at 5:20 PM, there were videos all over the place pointing out that, in effect, the whole thing was scripted!

And when my oldest friend and co-editor of our high school newspaper came to visit us in Texas a few months later, and I pointed out that the Project for a New American Century had called for a “Pearl Harbor of the 21st century,” and that’s what 9-11 probably was, he said: “Oh, that’s post hoc ergo propter hoc reasoning.”

And when I pointed out that Building 7 fell to the ground, accelerating at the rate of gravity, when the building had not been hit by anything and the only damage to it was a fire in one of the offices, he said, “Oh, I suppose now you’re an engineer.”

An industry has evolved on the physical causes of the collapses of Buildings 1 and 2, with a theory involving directed energy weapons by Dr. Judy Wood enjoying the best repute, with “volumetric projections” of the airplanes, no real aircraft involved at all (although all the passengers on the flights ostensibly involved were never seen again). Buiding 7 appears to have been a straightforward demolition.

Now there is dissension in the 9-11 truther community about who is and is not impeding the revelation of free energy devices or directed energy weapons. David Hughes has followed this line of research.

But anyone capable of critical thought knew on September 11, 2001, that 9-11 was a scripted event, that the media were in on it, and that it was a false flag to get us to attack Iraq, even though Iraq had nothing to do with it.

Everything our government has said to us since then has been bullshit.

In the same way, normies can look at the “red box summaries” from openvaers.com and say, “there’s no proof the vaccines killed anyone.”

Many Americans, and much of the rest of the world, are still in a deep demonic trance, but appear to be waking up.

Pray for peace!