Selective Service raises draft age to 42?
Canadian Prepper notes the pattern of spreading escalation -- chaos -- the Great Reset plan in action
How can you tell when Trump is lying? His lips are moving.
Pray for peace!
How can you tell when Trump is lying? His lips are moving.
Pray for peace!
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Oh. My. Gosh 😱😱😱😱
Up to age 42 ?! They really want most of our boys dead
Please all— let’s unite and stop this evil, UNCONSTITUTIONAL WAR ‼️‼️‼️. Make Noise — no war , no draft.
You have been brainwashed .