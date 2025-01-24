Trump is singing NATO’s tune: hamper and weaken Russia for another couple of years while getting the Middle East crisis and attack on Iran ready for the coup de grace on Russia and China, the global energy crisis. WWIII is on. The Western Plutocrats want to retain hegemony. Sorry, Xi! Why do you think it’s ”Drill, baby, drill” in the USA?

Russia is grappling with high inflation, elevated interest rates, slowing economic growth, labor shortages, fiscal deficits, and currency volatility. The ongoing conflict in Ukraine and international sanctions continue to exert significant pressure on the nation's economic stability and population.

Project Stargate appears to be just another attempt to get a needle with mRNA into everyone’s arm—just like the bird flu “vaccines”—regardless of the mounting evidence that the shots are toxic. Trump has failed to pull the clot-shots from the market, and I doubt RFK, Jr. will be able to do so. The rest of the Stargate agenda is total surveillance and a social credit system, sooner or later. Chairman Xi, you should be happy! Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery!

What the hell is the mRNA agenda? It’s past time for the medical freedom “mainstream” to step up to the plate, regardless of consequences. Were those who took a “hot shot” genetically modified?

Via armstrongeconomics.com: