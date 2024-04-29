Via X:

Please go to the tweet to watch the video. Substack won’t let me embed the tweet.

https://twitter.com/i/status/1784678605135487230

Below Neocon spokesmodel Peter Zeihan gives a fairly honest representation of the Neocon strategy for defeating Russia, which they have been planning for decades. The war is going beyond Ukraine’s borders. Strikes will take place deep inside Russia. The Neocons think that they can win a nuclear war. They will not stop provoking until they have their nuclear exchange, it would seem.

Pray for peace!