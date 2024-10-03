Via halturnerradioshow.com:

***** FLASH ***** BULLETIN ***** URGENT***** Russian Hmeimim Airbase ATTACKED by Air Strikes and Naval Salvos, in Syria

Hal Turner World October 03, 2024 Hits: 37621

Reports are flooding-in that "unknown aircraft" have attacked Russia's Hmeimim Airbase in Latakia / Tartus Syria. The battle is ongoing for the past 55 minutes !!! ISRAEL IS SUSPECTED AS ATTACKER.

Not only did "unknown aircraft" hit a warehouse on the base where an Iranian Plane had just been unloaded , reports also indicate "salvos of ship-launched missiles began hitting the Russian base launched by ships in the Mediterranean Sea."

To my knowledge, only the United States and NATO have naval vessels in that part of the Mediterranean.

Info is coming in fast, but if the air strikes were carried out by Israel, and the naval missiles by the US, NATO, then World War 3 has just begun.

More as I get it. 12:27 AM 03 October 2024

UPDATE 12:36 AM EDT --

Syrian media reports that Syrian and Russian air defenses have been actively engaging "hostile targets" for over 50 minutes across Latakia, Jableh, and Tartous.

Russian-operated Hmeimim Airbase was among the targets, with over 50 projectiles reportedly intercepted. Large fires have broken out near Jableh, with firefighting crews dispatched to the area.

UPDATE 12:47 AM EDT --

ISRAEL is reportedly hitting "terrorist targets in western Syria and along the Syria coastline."

So far they've hit in Latakia and Tartus, home ports of the Russian Mediterranean Flotilla.



Also the Russian Hmeimim Air Base.

The Russian ammo stockpile there is exploding.



Russian air defenses are reportedly firing at Israeli aircraft.

The strikes occurred an hour after the arrival of an Iranian plane belonging to "Qashim Fars" airline.

The source of the bombing is not yet confirmed, but it reportedly involved 30 missiles fired from naval battleships between 3:55 and 4:41 AM.