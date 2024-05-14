Is the mutual destruction of Europe and Russia the planned first stage of the Great Reset? To be followed by war with China?

Satan (or whoever is running this show) is an antisocial personality of genius.

The Neocon plan for the collapse of China is to create an energy crisis in the Middle East that shuts down China’s industrial base, perhaps abetted by interruptions of maritime shipments of oil to China — all this while the US still has a better navy than China, a situation not likely to persist for long given the dominance of China’s shipbuilding industry noted in a recent post.

In the new “multipolar” world order, China’s navy may keep the shipping lanes open, fostering a return to robust global international trade that the West has for the time being wrecked.

Via halturnerradioshow.com:

Russia Paints New Military Insignia on Invading Force - Same Symbol Used in Past Wars against . . . Khazaria Hal Turner World May 12, 2024 Hits: 26352 Russia has launched a new offensive into northeastern Ukraine, aimed at Kharkiv and Sumy regions. But the HUGE news about this isn't the invasion itself, it's the SYMBOL Russia is painting on this new force: ‘Rune of Gungnir’ -- the spear of Odin. Below some imagery of the symbol and its appearance on Russian military vehicles: Historically, the Varangian bogatyrs of Svyatoslav (Ancient Russia) marked their weapons & armor with such runes when they went to war against the Khazarian Khaganate. There is now no longer any doubt, that Russia knows exactly who their enemy is. For those unaware, a map of ancient Khazaria appears below: No other media outlet in the entire world, has made this connection. You got it here. First. Exclusively.

And: