Russia Paints New Military Insignia on Invading Force - Same Symbol Used in Past Wars against . . . Khazaria
Ukraine Discussing Moving Country's Capital from Kiev to Lviv; "Almost All Hope is Lost, Now"
Is the mutual destruction of Europe and Russia the planned first stage of the Great Reset? To be followed by war with China?
Satan (or whoever is running this show) is an antisocial personality of genius.
The Neocon plan for the collapse of China is to create an energy crisis in the Middle East that shuts down China’s industrial base, perhaps abetted by interruptions of maritime shipments of oil to China — all this while the US still has a better navy than China, a situation not likely to persist for long given the dominance of China’s shipbuilding industry noted in a recent post.
In the new “multipolar” world order, China’s navy may keep the shipping lanes open, fostering a return to robust global international trade that the West has for the time being wrecked.
Hal Turner World May 12, 2024 Hits: 26352
Russia has launched a new offensive into northeastern Ukraine, aimed at Kharkiv and Sumy regions. But the HUGE news about this isn't the invasion itself, it's the SYMBOL Russia is painting on this new force: ‘Rune of Gungnir’ -- the spear of Odin.
Below some imagery of the symbol and its appearance on Russian military vehicles:
Historically, the Varangian bogatyrs of Svyatoslav (Ancient Russia) marked their weapons & armor with such runes when they went to war against the Khazarian Khaganate.
There is now no longer any doubt, that Russia knows exactly who their enemy is.
For those unaware, a map of ancient Khazaria appears below:
Hal Turner World May 14, 2024 Hits: 7067
Discussions are underway in Ukraine to move the nation's Capital from Kiev to Lviv because Ukraine is losing its war with Russia. Meanwhile in Kharkov, residents are fleeing en-masse as the Russian Army approaches.
Russia continues it's northern storm front southward toward Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, and from the east toward the heavily fortified city of Chasiv Yar, once thought to be impenetrable.
In the past two days alone, an additional 30,000+ Russian troops have taken over a dozen towns, villages.
Despite massive financial and military support from the collective West, Ukraine is simply unable to defend itself any longer. Even the American media outlet "The Hill" writes: "further efforts to defeat Russia militarily are hopeless; Russian forces have a significant advantage, and the position of Ukrainian forces is rapidly deteriorating. Ukraine will never win the war and recapture the lost territories"
The Russian Army, which was 35 miles away last Friday, is now just 19-miles from Kharkiv. The city was once home to 1.5 million people. Tens-of-thousands have already fled, and tens-of-thousands more are presently fleeing the city.
Meanwhile, in Kiev, over 19,000 businesses have evacuated the city, with many heading to Lviv in Ukraine's far west, near Poland.
For this reason Ukrainian President Zelensky is now discussing moving the Ukraine Capital from Kiev to Lviv. His Army Commanders have been telling him there is no longer any hope at all of Ukraine defeating Russia, or of even reclaiming lands that seceded to Russia. "Almost all hope is gone" for Ukraine.