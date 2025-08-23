I continue to believe that the underlying agenda of the West’s Deep State involves significant depopulation of itself and destruction by some yet-undisclosed super-weapon of Russia and China—possibly as simple as nuking Iran and Russia and cutting off China’s oil. Despite appearances, the Neocons are in control, and Trump is a clown.

The tariffs are hollowing out the US economy, not rebuilding it. China has won economically. Beware of the supposed death of the Deep State. US politics is a vaudeville show. You are being fed crumbs. It’s going to take a revolution.

This interview with a leading Chinese professor is full of insights. Trade involves goods and money, and the world is turning away from those with money to those with goods. CIPS is replacing SWIFT. Russia is a revolutionary, China is a reformer. Trump wants to return to the nineteenth century, Russia and China are building the future.

Well worth watching. I hope that the current efforts at reform in China include repudiating unrestricted warfare.

More on how the US and the West are being left out of the party happening in the developing world. US heavy industry is moribund.

Pray for peace!