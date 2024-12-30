Local police are kidnapping business executives in China to shake them down for money.

The local governments, which ran a Ponzi scheme repeatedly “selling” (leasing) government-owned land, are now broke, and the real estate market has crashed.

According to the reliable “China Update” channel, Chinese entrepreneurs are petrified and are outsourcing production to other countries. Capital flight is also happening.

The Chinese people need to demand decisive corrective action and fiscal stimulus to jump-start the economy. China’s economy is flirting with deflationary depression, and it has a severe demographic overhang. Young people are discouraged and not reproducing.

The Neocon program is to snuff out the Chinese in the next decade.

Let’s size up the starting positions of the US and China going into trade war 2.0 under Trump.

China has a 900 billion dollar trade surplus with the world, about 46 percent of which is with the US.

Even if US tariffs reduce that surplus, China continues to export to the fastest-growing regions of the world. Because it already enjoys cost advantages in production even without government subsidies and will likely let the yuan slide as it ramps up debt issuance to promote domestic demand, its trade surplus to the fast-growing BRICS+ regions can only increase.

In this scenario, the US, as a high-cost producer, faces almost insurmountable challenges in finding something to export to the world other than dollars and war, as I have written.

The US will have over 800 billion dollars in trade deficit in 2024.

If Trump ends up being controlled by the Cabal Neocons in their quest to destroy Russia and China, it should become apparent fairly quickly. A Middle East crisis that curtails oil supplies to China will be the tell. Neocon spokesmodel Peter Zeihan has crowed that massive starvation would result in China within months of an interruption of its oil supply.

The US must also deal with the problem that no one trusts us anymore.

We have advanced a hegemonic war in Ukraine that all the world knows is a scam, stolen assets from sovereign governments and private individuals, and sanctioned anyone who dared not to go along with our thinly veiled hegemonic project.

In the near term, war is the most profitable opportunity for the US, and Trump will have to fight the Deep State tooth and nail not to let it “happen.”

Pray for peace! Happy New Year!