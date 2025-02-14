Anyone who takes the time to read his books, starting with The Real Anthony Fauci, knows that RFK, Jr. is rational and has great integrity. I attended an event where I got a photo op with him last August in Nashville. Frankly, as I wrote then, I was doubtful he would be confirmed. Click on the photo to read that post.

Here’s a short video of his tribute to President Trump after being sworn in.

Now we need to get Kash Patel in!

But the Deep State ain’t dead. We may have some interesting times ahead.

Pray for peace!