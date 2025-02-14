Anyone who takes the time to read his books, starting with The Real Anthony Fauci, knows that RFK, Jr. is rational and has great integrity. I attended an event where I got a photo op with him last August in Nashville. Frankly, as I wrote then, I was doubtful he would be confirmed. Click on the photo to read that post.
Here’s a short video of his tribute to President Trump after being sworn in.
Now we need to get Kash Patel in!
But the Deep State ain’t dead. We may have some interesting times ahead.
Pray for peace!
It has been a glorious day, and my eyeballs have been leaking with joy throughout. I live in TN and also met Bobby in Nashville. After volunteering for his campaign for a year I felt so stimulated and enriched with this experience which had opened me to previously unexperienced vistas. In the middle of hugging him I heard a voice that sounded like mine saying "Next to my kids you are my favorite person!" He is a hero for children, humanity, and our planet.