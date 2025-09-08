Revaluing gold: an easy $904 billion?
just another sugar high, possibly inflationary? and how does this prevent WWIII if Trump "backstops" the crazy European "peacekeeping forces" in Ukraine?
Via Gemini 2.5 Flash:
If the United States were to revalue its gold reserves to a hypothetical market price of $3500 per troy ounce, it would create $904.21 billion in additional value.
This calculation is based on the following:
Gold Reserves and Current Valuation
The U.S. government holds approximately 261.5 million troy ounces of gold, which it officially values at a static rate of $42.22 per ounce.
At this official valuation, the total book value of the gold reserves is approximately $11.04 billion.
Hypothetical New Valuation
By revaluing the same amount of gold to the hypothetical price of $3500 per troy ounce, the new value would be approximately $915.25 billion.
The difference between the new value and the current official value is the additional value created. $915,248,840,765 - $11,040,516,016 = 904,208,324,749
Via whatdoesitmean.com:
September 8, 2025
CIA Analyst Reveals Trump “Could Shock World” As Russia Declares He Will Prevent World War III
By: Sorcha Faal, and as reported to her Western Subscribers
A riveting new Security Council (SC) report circulating in the Kremlin today first noting top Kremlin international economic affairs official Kirill Dmitriev posted the declaration: “Stalin, Roosevelt & Churchill won WWII...Putin & Trump will prevent WWIII “, says this declaration was joined by world-renowned former CIA analyst Buck Sexton revealing: “I was recently invited to a sit-down meeting with President Trump and Vice President Vance inside the West Wing of the White House...And what I learned gave me the chills...It’s not about tariffs, crypto, or the Fed...Or anything else you’re hearing about ad nauseam from the mainstream press right now...It’s about a radical move I believe Trump is going to make as soon as October 15 – one that could shock the world”.
Following President Donald Trump revealing yesterday that he will speak with President Putin soon, this report notes, today he will visit the Museum of the Bible in Washington D.C. to meet with his Religious Liberty Commission, and it was also revealed: “President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping could meet in October in South Korea during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum”.
Later today, this report continues, all BRICS Alliance leaders, including President Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will hold a closed virtual summit via video link—a closed summit of the leaders representing the vast majority of the world’s population that followed world-renowned retired CIA analyst Larry Johnson releasing his warning open letter “Will India Sell More US Treasuries and Buy More Gold?”, wherein he assessed:
You may ask, “Why are you writing on this?”
The answer is simple — India, as one of the largest purchasers of US bonds in recent times, can put a hurt on the US by selling more US Treasury bills and buying more US gold. New Delhi has been among the top 20 investors in US T-bills, ahead of Saudi Arabia and Germany.
Yet, starting in June 2024, India reduced its US Treasury holdings by approximately $15 billion between June 2024 and June 2025, dropping from $242 billion to $227 billion. In the same period, India increased its gold reserves by 39.22 metric tonnes, rising from 840.76 metric tonnes to 879.98 metric tonnes.
Has anything happened since June 2025 that might make India less enthusiastic about buying US T-bills? You see where I am going with this story?
The level of acrimony has increased between Washington and New Delhli as a result of Donald Trump hitting India with 50% tariffs for buying Russian oil.
Not only has Prime Minister Modi reportedly declined to speak with President Trump — some sources say Modi has rejected four calls from Trump in the last three weeks — but the Prime Minister announced late on Friday that he would not attend the UN General Assembly meeting next week in New York City.
We are living in one of the most perilous times in modern history, in my opinion.
The “most perilous times in modern history” warning issued by retired CIA analyst Larry Johnson, this report details, was joined with the news: “Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has resigned after suffering a string of crushing electoral defeats leading a divided party and a minority government” and revelation: “The French government faces likely collapse in a confidence vote on Monday, plunging the eurozone’s second biggest economy and key diplomatic power into a domestic political crisis”—and is a political collapse of Western aligned nations caused by their massive debts.
In stark contrast to the massive debts crushing Western aligned nations, this report notes, BRICS Alliance founding member Russia has a paltry national debt of only $392 billion—is a paltry national debt more than balanced by the recent news: “Russia’s international reserves reached a record high of $695.5 billion at the end of July”—the Eastern Economic Forum just concluded in Russia brought together over 8,400 participants from more than 75 countries and territories to learn how the BRICS Alliance is rapidly overtaking the West in global economic power by keeping national debt low—and it was also just revealed: “In the first half of 2025, Russia added 450 tonnes of gold to its national reserves...That was a massive 44% increase compared to the 313 tonnes added in the first half of 2024...The country is on track to add over 500 tonnes by the end of the year...It follows a record-breaking 2024, when Russia's gold reserves grew by nearly 900 tonnes”.
In response to BRICS Alliance nations accumulating massive gold reserves, and pointing towards how President Trump “could shock the world”, this report concludes, the United States Federal Reserve Central Bank released its bombshell document “Official Reserve Revaluations: The International Experience”, wherein it revealed: “With public debt at high levels, some governments have begun to explore financing additional expenditures without raising taxes while also not increasing public debt outstanding...One possibility is using proceeds from valuation gains on gold reserves, as has been floated in the U.S. and Belgium recently...For the U.S., this would involve revaluing the government's 261.5 million troy ounces in gold reserves—the largest gold reserves globally— from a statutory price of $42.22 per troy ounce to current market prices, which stand around $3300 per troy ounce”.
[Note: Some words and/or phrases appearing in quotes in this report are English language approximations of Russian words/phrases having no exact counterpart.]
Here’s what Claude had to say about the overall effects:
Based on current market conditions and recent policy discussions, a revaluation of US government gold reserves to $3,500 per ounce would likely have significant but complex effects on short-term Treasury rates.
Current Context
Current short-term Treasury rates are trading around 4.0-4.4% across the 1-month to 1-year maturity spectrum, while the US holds 261.6 million troy ounces of gold currently valued at the 1970s-era rate of $42.22 per ounce. At current market prices around $3,000 per ounce, this represents about $750-800 billion in unrealized value.
Potential Impact on Short-Term Treasury Rates
Downward Pressure (Rate Reduction):
Fiscal Strengthening: Revaluation would allow the Treasury to spend hundreds of billions of dollars without increasing the national debt, as this money would not constitute a loan, would not expand the national debt, and would not require raising taxes or cutting existing programs. This improved fiscal position could reduce the government's borrowing needs, potentially lowering Treasury supply and pushing rates down.
Enhanced Creditworthiness: The dramatically improved balance sheet could reduce perceived sovereign credit risk, particularly important given that foreign central banks and institutional investors have reduced their treasury purchases, forcing the Federal Reserve and domestic investors to absorb a larger share of new debt issuance.
Market Confidence: A revaluation could signal US commitment to addressing fiscal challenges through asset monetization rather than inflation or default.
Upward Pressure (Rate Increase):
Monetary Expansion: The Treasury could invest this "new money" in a sovereign wealth fund, increasing the money supply by an equal amount, which could be inflationary and pressure the Fed to maintain higher rates.
Dollar Weakening: Using its gold revaluation account would emphasize gold's strength versus the dollar, something the United States government has been trying to downplay for decades. This could weaken the dollar and require higher rates to maintain stability.
Market Uncertainty: Financial markets might interpret dramatic revaluation as a sign of fiscal desperation, potentially triggering currency volatility.
Most Likely Outcome
The net effect would likely depend on implementation details and market perception. If executed as a measured fiscal strengthening tool, short-term Treasury rates would probably decline by 25-75 basis points initially due to reduced government borrowing needs and improved creditworthiness. However, if markets interpret it as monetarily expansive or fiscally desperate, rates could rise instead.
Bank of America's Francisco Blanch noted that repricing the gold would be an accounting exercise but would still result in an increase in the Federal Reserve's balance sheet and would probably be bullish for the gold market, suggesting the monetary expansion effects could dominate, potentially keeping rates elevated despite fiscal improvements.
The precedent from recent international examples like South Africa shows that long-term bond yields fell on the day their gold revaluation plan was announced, suggesting markets initially view such moves favorably for government finances.
Regarding long-term rates, as I recently posted, my models indicate that the 10-year Treasury rate will remain above 4% for at least the next year, so this move would not likely decrease mortgage rates or provide relief to the housing market.
Pray for peace!