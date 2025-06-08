End Times Meditations

Rebal
1h

Hello all!

I came across this last eve. A friend told me she had luck retraining for a job at Center for People in Nebraska. Jobs have been hard to come by. I checked it out. I looked for apprenticeship programs (why didn't we do that a long time ago?)

However, today I want to bring attention to this anomaly.

I looked under Administrative and the Apprenticeship programs. I got this training resource (I wonder how many?).

1) It's for the city gov but benefits much lower.

2) Training for our government offices

3) scroll down and you see "if there are any questions, email.......uk ".

Now that doesn't look like someone who shoukd be hiring for our local gov

4) Of great curiosity, the position is for logging and keeping files on those w "anti-social" problems.

Tell me, do we really have that many people who need to be incarcerated or detained or monitored for this so called behavior? To me, it seems more like ch i na w the "retraining camps". Im not saying I know what they're up to, but that's not how we do things here.

Then, my email is continually locked up and printer disabled-cant repair. Another email box won't even show my email. No can do! This is America, not some glo bal ist playground. Senators, governors, pres, local law enforcement need to be notified. I can't even email. Might be on their list.

What does their mean, anyway? Last I knew, we didn't catalog behaviors unless they were at their health care professionals office, not the local go vern men t.

5) Of course, it's one of those ngos that fo a lot of good things for the community. Likely nobody knows this is even there. We've got to put a stop to o these people taking our money to create ways to Sabatoge us.

Creating dependence on :services" is not how we do things here either. We enjoy our freedom to make our lives what we want.

Apprenticeship Finder | Apprenticeship.gov

https://www.apprenticeship.gov/finder/listings?id=job-lightcast_393fdafc0755304981c056234f674e1ca5e8f945

Apply? Who from?

