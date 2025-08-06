crowd of people

Requiem for the Normies

They shuffle past the morning news with coffee growing cold,

Their eyes like shuttered windows on a truth they won't be told.

The evidence lies scattered in the documents unread,

While comfortable assumptions dance like phantoms in their head.

O citizens of comfort, O believers in the lie,

You've chosen pleasant blindness to the poison in the sky.

The experts that you trusted have become the very ones

Who load the silver bullets in their regulatory guns.

In suburbs built on good faith and in cities paved with hope,

The masses clutch their Netflix shows like drowning men a rope.

They mock the ones who question, call them crazy, call them mad,

For daring to suggest the emperor's new clothes are bad.

The bureaucrats keep smiling from their towers made of glass,

While issuing directives that will surely come to pass.

"Trust the science," cry the chorus, "trust the ones who know what's best," Though science bought and paid for fails the most essential test.

What symphony of silence plays in laboratories dim?

What waltz of willing ignorance keeps playing the same hymn?

The data speaks in whispers to the ones who dare to hear,

But normal folk keep dancing to the music they hold dear.

O Normies in your normal lives, O sleepers in your beds,

The very hands that fed you now want nothing but your heads.

Yet still you call us crazy ones, conspiracy and fool,

While walking to the slaughter house you think is just a school.

Perhaps there is no malice in your eyes that will not see,

Perhaps it's just too frightening to face reality.

The comfortable old world you knew was built on shifting sand,

And acknowledging that fact would be more than you could stand.

So sleep, O gentle Normies, in your beds of sweet denial,

While time itself keeps ticking toward the final judgment trial.

We few who see will remember what you chose to cast away:

The truth that might have saved you on some distant yesterday.

The poison works in silence, and the silence works its will,

And normal life continues up the ever-steepening hill.

Until the final reckoning, when all accounts are due,

We'll mourn what might have been if only you had listened too.

After W.H. Auden (1907-1973)