“We are starting to open up China,” the President remarked about the new secret deal with China.

A great deal is happening in China. According to reports, the deal has been kept secret at China’s request. Xi Jinping is allegedly being eased out of power by more market-oriented reformers, and he has stated he hates the deal and would never have signed it.

Lei’s Real Talk has the story from a credible source in China.

The deal allegedly provides for:

Opening up China, providing US firms with “reciprocal market access,” and allowing US social media into China (eliminating the “great firewall”—this would be huge). Leveling the playing field for US firms vis-à-vis Chinese state-owned enterprises. (Good luck with that.) Continued supply of rare earths to the world; China will not use rare earths as a weapon. Tariffs on China to be reduced to 20%.

Frankly, it sounds too good to be true to me. After the US has used sanctions and SWIFT as weapons, why he hell shouldn’t China use rare earths? And the export controls are still a secret. I suspect they would prefer to supply enough to keep our old auto industry alive, but not sufficient for Nvidia and American AI to take an unbeatable lead.

Pray for peace!