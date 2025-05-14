This was filmed before the US-China trade deal was announced, but it gets all the right points.

Shaun Rein is an American entrepreneur, author, and commentator specializing in China's economy and market trends. He is best known as the Founder and Managing Director of the China Market Research Group (CMR), a strategic market intelligence firm that advises multinational corporations and investors on their China strategies.

Rein holds a Master's degree from Harvard University, where he focused on China's economy, and a Bachelor of Arts with Honours from McGill University.

He is the author of several best-selling books offering insights into China's evolving economic landscape, including:

The End of Cheap China: Economic and Cultural Trends that Will Disrupt the World

The End of Copycat China: The Rise of Creativity, Innovation, and Individualism in Asia

The War for China's Wallet: Profiting from the New World Order

A sought-after speaker and media commentator, Rein frequently appears on major global news outlets such as CNN, BBC, CNBC, Bloomberg, and NPR. His op-eds and analyses have been featured in publications like The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, and The New York Times.

Through his work at CMR and his writings, Shaun Rein provides analysis on a range of topics related to China, including consumer behavior, innovation, the المس (Middle Kingdom) market, and the broader implications of China's economic growth for the global business environment. He resides in Shanghai.

Pray for peace!