I taught in Taiwan in the 1990s. My MBA students told me they didn’t want the CCP to run the island but that “We are all Chinese” and weren’t too worried about what would happen if mainland China took over. Many of my students spent months out of the year on the mainland, which used to account for about 20 percent of both Taiwanese imports and exports.

In this 10-minute video, the repentant Jeffrey Sachs destroys the China hardliners in the US. I highly recommend watching it. However, recent data show that Taiwan is pulling away from the mainland.

As of 2022, China was Taiwan's largest trading partner, accounting for 22.6% of Taiwan's total trade and 19.6% of its imports. Trade.gov In 2023, Taiwan's exports to China and Hong Kong were valued at approximately $95.7 billion, representing 22.1% of Taiwan's total exports. World's Top Exports However, recent trends indicate a decline in Taiwan's trade dependence on China. In 2023, Taiwan's exports to China decreased by 18.1% year-on-year, the most significant contraction since 1982. This decline reduced Taiwan's overall trade reliance on China. The Diplomat Additionally, Taiwanese investment in China has significantly decreased, dropping from 83.8% of total outbound investment in 2010 to 11.4% in 2023. The Diplomat These developments suggest a strategic shift by Taiwan to diversify its trade and investment partnerships, reducing economic dependence on China.

The Neocons want to start a world war so that they can cut off China’s oil and gas imports necessary for their industrial base to function and cause massive starvation.

I don’t think Xi Jinping will make a military move on Taiwan. As with Trump, I don’t think he wants kinetic warfare; China is already positioned to win economically.

Can Trump control the Deep State? This is the question of the hour.

Pray for peace!