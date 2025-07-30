Via Gemini 2.5 Flash:

Is there any evidence that China will approve any exports of rare earths to military contractors in the US?

Evidence suggests that China is not approving rare earth exports to military contractors in the US, and in fact, is using its control over rare earths as a strategic lever against the US, particularly regarding military applications.

Here's a breakdown of the situation:

Export Controls and Restrictions: In April 2025, China implemented new export controls on several rare earth elements, particularly the mid-to-heavy rare earths crucial for defense technologies (e.g., samarium, dysprosium, terbium). These controls require special export licenses and are widely seen as a means to increase Beijing's leverage over US defense supply chains. All but one of the 16 US entities placed on China's export control list are in the defense and aerospace industries.

Dual-Use Nature: China consistently justifies these controls on the grounds of "national security and interests" and "non-proliferation," citing the dual-use nature of rare earths (both civilian and military applications). This allows them to approve, delay, or deny shipments on a case-by-case basis.

No Commitment for Military Use: During recent trade talks, while China has pledged to accelerate approval for rare-earth export applications from non-military US manufacturers, Beijing has not committed to approving exports of specialized rare-earth magnets used by US military contractors in fighter jets and missile systems. Reports indicate that China has remained firm on restricting these military-grade rare earths.

US Efforts to Develop Domestic Supply Chain: The US Department of Defense (DoD) is actively working to reduce its reliance on China for rare earths. This includes significant investments in domestic rare earth mining and processing (e.g., a $400 million investment in MP Materials and a commitment to purchase its output), with the goal of establishing a complete "mine-to-magnet" supply chain by 2027 to meet all US defense needs. This strategic shift is a direct response to China's dominance and its use of rare earths as an economic weapon.

Strategic Leverage: China views rare earths as a "trump card" in its trade and geopolitical disputes with the US. The export controls are a calibrated escalation designed to give Beijing more leverage over the US defense supply chain, mirroring past curbs on other critical minerals.

In essence, while China may approve rare earth exports for some civilian applications, there is no evidence to suggest they are approving or intend to approve exports to US military contractors. On the contrary, their actions indicate a deliberate policy of restricting such exports to gain strategic advantage.

Are the US Efforts to Develop Domestic Supply Chains in rare earths by 2027 credible?

The US Department of Defense (DoD) has set an ambitious goal of establishing a "mine-to-magnet" rare earth supply chain capable of supporting all US defense requirements by 2027. The credibility of achieving this by such a tight deadline is a complex issue with both reasons for optimism and significant challenges.

Reasons for Credibility (Optimism):

Significant Government Investment: The DoD has already invested over $439 million since 2020 to build domestic rare earth supply chains. This includes direct funding for mining, separation, and processing facilities.

Key Projects Underway: MP Materials (Mountain Pass, California): This is the only active rare earth mine in the US. MP Materials is developing capabilities for both light and heavy rare earth separation and is building a magnet manufacturing facility in Texas, aiming for production by 2026. They have a public-private partnership with the DoD and a deal with Apple for future magnet supply. Lynas Rare Earths (Texas): This Australian company, with significant DoD funding, is building a light rare earth separation facility and a heavy rare earth processing facility in Texas. While there have been some delays, these projects are crucial for US processing capacity.

Focus on "Mine-to-Magnet": The DoD's strategy recognizes the entire supply chain, from extraction to the final magnets needed for defense systems (like F-35s, submarines, and missiles). This holistic approach is essential for true independence.

Allied Partnerships: The US is actively collaborating with allies like Australia and Canada, which have significant rare earth deposits and are also working to develop their own processing capabilities. These partnerships can contribute to a more diversified and secure supply chain, even if not entirely domestic US.

Strategic Importance: The critical national security implications of rare earth dependence are widely recognized by the US government, which provides strong political will and sustained funding for these initiatives.

Technological Advancement: Research into new technologies for rare earth extraction (e.g., from mining waste), recycling, and even substitutes for rare earths is ongoing, which could bolster future supply.

Challenges to Credibility (Skepticism):

Processing Gap Remains Significant: While the US has some mining capacity (Mountain Pass), the major bottleneck remains in the "midstream" processing and refining of rare earths into usable forms, and even more so in magnet manufacturing. China currently accounts for 70-80% of global rare earth processing and refining. Building this capacity from scratch is incredibly complex and capital-intensive.

Time Horizon: Industry experts often state that building a complete, self-sufficient rare earth supply chain could take a decade or more (15-20 years is a common estimate), even with significant investment. The 2027 target for all defense needs is highly ambitious given this timeline.

Technical Expertise: The US has lost significant technical expertise in rare earth processing over decades of relying on China. Rebuilding this workforce and knowledge base takes time.

Environmental and Permitting Hurdles: Rare earth mining and processing are environmentally intensive, generating significant waste. Stringent environmental regulations and lengthy permitting processes in the US can cause delays and increase costs, making it difficult to compete with countries with looser regulations.

Market Volatility: Fluctuations in rare earth prices can impact the financial viability of new projects, potentially discouraging private investment even with government support.

Scale Economics: Chinese facilities benefit from decades of dominance, economies of scale, and often lower labor and environmental compliance costs, making it difficult for new US facilities to compete on price in the short term.

Focus on Defense Needs: While the DoD's goal is specific to defense, a truly resilient supply chain would need to cater to commercial demands as well, which are much larger. Meeting "all US defense requirements" by 2027 is a subset of the broader challenge, but still significant.

Conclusion:

While the US has made substantial progress and demonstrated a strong commitment to developing a domestic rare earth supply chain, achieving complete "mine-to-magnet" self-sufficiency for all defense needs by 2027 is an extremely aggressive goal. It's more likely that by 2027, the US will have significantly reduced its reliance on China for some critical rare earth elements and permanent magnets used in defense, with several key facilities becoming operational. However, completely eliminating dependence across the entire spectrum of defense requirements by that exact date may be an overestimation due to the inherent complexities of building a sophisticated industrial ecosystem from the ground up.

The efforts are credible in their intent and significant investment, but the timeline remains a major challenge. The journey towards true rare earth independence is a long-term strategic endeavor.