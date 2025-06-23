This video provides an overview of the current situation in Israel.

“Inside China Business” weighs in on the issue.

Via Gemini Flash 2.5:

As of June 2025, China's export restrictions on rare earth minerals to the US are currently in a state of temporary suspension and controlled licensing, rather than a complete ban. Here's a breakdown: Recent Suspension: In May 2025, China announced a 90-day suspension of export curbs targeting 28 US entities for rare earths and other goods used for military purposes. This was part of a broader trade "detente" between the two countries.

Export Licensing System: While the outright ban on some specific entities has been paused, China initially imposed export controls in April 2025 on seven rare earth elements (samarium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, lutetium, scandium, and yttrium) and permanent magnets, requiring exporters to obtain licenses from the Ministry of Commerce. This system gives China control over who receives these critical minerals.

Impact on US Companies: The initial restrictions significantly impacted US companies, particularly those in the defense and automotive industries, as shipments were halted while the licensing system was being established. While the recent suspension offers some relief, the underlying licensing requirement remains a potential bottleneck and point of leverage for China.

Strategic Importance: China's dominance in rare earth mining and, more importantly, processing (accounting for over 90% of global refined production) gives it significant leverage in trade negotiations. These minerals are crucial for a wide range of high-tech products, including military equipment, electric vehicles, and electronics.

Long-Term Outlook: Despite the recent de-escalation, it's unlikely China will completely remove these export controls. They are seen as part of a broader strategy to maintain control over critical minerals and are a powerful bargaining chip in the ongoing trade conflict. The US and other countries are actively seeking to diversify their rare earth supply chains, but building alternative extraction and processing capabilities will take significant time and investment. [Edit: most estimates on establishing supply chains and processing capability run 5-10 years.]

Source: https://www.mining.com/web/china-pauses-rare-earths-exports-curbs-targeting-us-entities/

Pray for peace!