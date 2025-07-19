I became curious about the zeitgeist in Russia and asked Claude to conduct a thorough investigation into it. Many of the sources are affiliated with the military-industrial complex, so be aware of potential bias. I’m going to do China next.

Putin's Russia in 2025: Resilient Authoritarianism Under Growing Pressure

Russia's internal situation in 2025 presents a paradox of surface stability masking significant structural vulnerabilities. While Putin maintains high approval ratings and economic resilience, deeper analysis reveals mounting pressures, war fatigue, and unsustainable policies that suggest calculated desperation rather than confidence or imminent collapse. The regime demonstrates remarkable adaptability but faces increasing constraints that may force more desperate measures.

Putin's approval ratings show manufactured consensus over genuine support

Putin's approval ratings in early 2025 remain paradoxically high across all major polling organizations, yet independent analysis reveals these numbers mask a shallow foundation of actual support. The Levada Center reports 83-88% approval, while state-aligned pollsters VTsIOM and FOM show similar figures around 78-81%. However, ExtremeScan's sophisticated analysis reveals that while 77% express general approval when asked standard questions, only 54% actually voted for Putin in March 2024's heavily manipulated election.

The regime has successfully created what experts call "manufactured consensus" through administrative mobilization, limited alternatives, and systematic repression. Only 25% qualify as true "loyalists" who both approve of Putin and align with his militant agenda, while significant portions are "pragmatists" and "conformists" driven by lack of alternatives rather than genuine enthusiasm.

Most telling is the policy disconnect: even among Putin supporters, 75% oppose mobilization, 83% want domestic priorities over foreign policy, and 48-59% support peace with Ukraine involving mutual concessions. Only 32% insist on retaining occupied territories, revealing the gap between stated approval and actual policy alignment.

Russia's economy demonstrates short-term resilience but fundamental unsustainability

Russia's economic performance in 2024-2025 epitomizes the regime's broader pattern of surface strength concealing structural weakness. GDP grew 4.1% in 2024, unemployment hit record lows of 2.3%, and energy revenues reached $239.7 billion despite sanctions. However, this represents an overheated "war economy" operating at unsustainable levels.

Inflation reached 9.5% by December 2024, more than double the central bank's target, forcing interest rates to historic highs of 21%. The ruble depreciated 23% in 2024, and the economy faces severe labor shortages with 1.6 million unfilled positions. Critically, 1 million working-age men emigrated since 2022 while 2 million were recruited for military service, creating demographic constraints.

The fiscal situation appears increasingly precarious despite strong energy revenues. Defense spending consumes 32% of the federal budget (6.3% of GDP), comparable to Cold War levels. The National Wealth Fund's liquid assets declined to just $31 billion, with experts predicting depletion within 2-3 years at current withdrawal rates. Economic growth depends entirely on military spending, creating an unsustainable cycle that experts warn cannot continue beyond 2025-2026.

Public sentiment reveals war fatigue beneath surface support

Russian public sentiment in 2025 displays the complex psychology of a society under authoritarian control during wartime. While official polls suggest 70-75% war support, independent research reveals significant war fatigue and desire for peace. The Chronicles project found 84% want Russia to focus on domestic affairs, and over half prefer reconciliation with the West.

Protest activity has dramatically declined - only 41 arrests for anti-war protests in 2024 versus thousands in 2022 - but this reflects successful repression rather than genuine support. The regime's extensive use of "foreign agent" laws has effectively eliminated civil society, with 158+ organizations designated and most major human rights groups shut down or exiled.

The most significant trend is generational divergence. While older Russians overwhelmingly support both Putin and the war, younger Russians show markedly different patterns: 67-72% of 18-24 year-olds support the war (versus 80% among 55+), and 66% support peace talks. Critically, only 5% of under-25s consider state TV objective, suggesting future demographic challenges for regime legitimacy.

Military pressures indicate mounting desperation disguised as strategic calculation

Russia's military situation in 2024-2025 provides the clearest evidence of a regime under significant pressure while attempting to project strength. Recruitment has become increasingly difficult, with federal signing bonuses increasing from 195,000 to 400,000 rubles as regional authorities struggle to meet quotas. The reliance on North Korean troops (over 10,000 deployed) demonstrates acute manpower shortages despite official claims of successful recruitment.

Russian nuclear rhetoric follows a clear pattern that experts identify as "calculated desperation" - escalatory threats consistently correlate with battlefield setbacks rather than confidence. CSIS analysis shows nuclear threats were "most intense when Russian forces faced collapse in fall 2022," while Putin's September 2024 nuclear doctrine revision represents ongoing risk manipulation rather than strategic strength.

Military industrial constraints are becoming critical. RUSI assessment indicates Russian forces will peak in late 2024 with "increasing material challenges over 2025." Eighty percent of delivered tanks are refurbished from Soviet stocks rather than new production, with stocks exhausted by 2026. Artillery production faces severe shortfalls: Russia needs 4 million 152mm shells but can only produce 1.3 million.

Economic indicators reveal system stress despite headline resilience

While Russia's economy shows remarkable adaptability to sanctions, multiple indicators suggest mounting stress beneath surface stability. The central bank's unprecedented 21% interest rates demonstrate monetary policy's inability to control inflation in a war economy where fiscal stimulus overwhelms traditional tools. Currency instability persists despite energy revenues, with the ruble breaking 100 RUB/USD in late 2024.

Critical supply chain vulnerabilities have emerged despite sanctions evasion efforts. Russia depends on China for 89% of microchips and faces 10x markups on key industrial inputs due to sanctions. The brain drain compounds these challenges - over 50,000 IT specialists emigrated, and 70% of emigrants possess tertiary education, creating long-term productivity constraints.

Most significantly, the economic model has become entirely dependent on military spending for growth. Without defense expenditures, Russia would likely experience recession, creating a trap where the regime must continue high military spending to maintain economic stability, further depleting financial reserves and distorting the economy.

Regional variations show elite control but demographic vulnerabilities

Regional analysis reveals both the regime's control mechanisms and potential pressure points. Urban areas, particularly Moscow and St. Petersburg, show higher skepticism but remain effectively suppressed through targeted repression. Ethnic minority regions face disproportionate military recruitment pressure, with North Caucasus regions experiencing the strongest mobilization protests in 2022.

The 2024 presidential election demonstrated the regime's administrative mobilization capabilities, achieving an official 87.3% result with 77.4% turnout through widespread coercion and manipulation. However, 1.4 million invalid ballots (45% increase from 2018) suggest passive resistance even under repressive conditions.

Elite dynamics show fragmented but stable support for Putin. While no major defections have occurred despite sanctions and war costs, expert analysis indicates elites support Putin more from fear and economic dependency than genuine loyalty. Succession anxiety increasingly influences elite behavior as Putin has not resolved the transition question.

Expert consensus identifies adaptive authoritarianism under mounting pressure

Leading Russia specialists describe Putin's current position as "adaptive authoritarianism under pressure" rather than strength or imminent collapse. Carnegie Endowment analysis from December 2024 notes Putin appeared "more sure of himself" during his year-end press conference, believing time favors Russia in Ukraine. However, experts warn this confidence may be misplaced given structural constraints.

Tatiana Stanovaya describes the regime as entering "eroding consolidation," increasingly dependent on "passive conformism and fear." The system has transformed into "hybrid totalitarianism" demanding complicity rather than mere silence from citizens. Expert consensus suggests Putin will likely maintain power through 2025-2026 through enhanced repression and war mobilization, but faces mounting vulnerabilities.

Fiona Hill's analysis emphasizes Putin's megalothymia - the need to be recognized as superior - driving increasingly risky behavior as pressure mounts. Multiple experts warn the regime operates with an "après nous, le déluge" mentality, prioritizing short-term survival over long-term stability.

Conclusion: calculated desperation with time running out

Russia in 2025 represents a case study in authoritarian resilience under extreme pressure. Putin's regime has demonstrated remarkable adaptability, maintaining domestic control, economic functionality, and military operations despite unprecedented sanctions and international isolation. However, this success comes at enormous cost and appears increasingly unsustainable.

The evidence suggests Russia is neither in imminent collapse nor operating from strength, but rather exhibiting calculated desperation - making increasingly suboptimal choices while maintaining strategic calculation. The regime faces mounting structural challenges that will intensify through 2025-2026: military industrial constraints, unsustainable economic policies, demographic pressures, and the fundamental disconnect between Putin's actions and many supporters' preferences.

Most critically, the demographic time bomb of youth opposition, combined with the brain drain and economic distortions, suggests the current model's sustainability is limited. While Putin may maintain power in the short term through repression and war mobilization, expert analysis indicates the regime is creating conditions that may force more desperate measures as pressures mount, particularly if military situations deteriorate or economic constraints bite deeper.

The regime's behavior pattern suggests Putin fears defeat in Ukraine would threaten his rule's "very existence," making continued high-risk behavior likely as structural pressures intensify. Russia's internal situation in 2025 thus represents the paradox of apparent strength masking fundamental vulnerability - a system that has adapted to survive but may be creating the conditions for its eventual transformation.