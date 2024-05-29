China is now the world’s top exporter of cars, pressing for payment in local currencies.

Maybe it’s time for Yellen to stop talking about China’s “over-capacity,” and start recognizing US under-capacity due to the greed of American management who shipped all the manufacturing overseas.

Biden has spent $7 billion on 7 electric charging stations to date, the rest of the 500,000 by 2030.

I will have a post on the USD as a reserve currency soon.

Friday we get the next fake unemployment report. A report over 4.0 will probably start the collapse of confidence.

Pray for peace! The Neocons are desperate.