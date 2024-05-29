Putin and Xi offer a carrot; NATO wields a stick
Putin is cornering the world grain market and offering free grain to Africa
China is now the world’s top exporter of cars, pressing for payment in local currencies.
Maybe it’s time for Yellen to stop talking about China’s “over-capacity,” and start recognizing US under-capacity due to the greed of American management who shipped all the manufacturing overseas.
Biden has spent $7 billion on 7 electric charging stations to date, the rest of the 500,000 by 2030.
I will have a post on the USD as a reserve currency soon.
Friday we get the next fake unemployment report. A report over 4.0 will probably start the collapse of confidence.
Pray for peace! The Neocons are desperate.