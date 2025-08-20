Via Gemini:

The Sticky Price Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a specialized measure of inflation that focuses on a subset of goods and services whose prices are "sticky," meaning they don't change very often.1 This index is developed by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta and provides a different perspective on inflation trends compared to the overall CPI or the core CPI (which excludes food and energy).2

Here's a breakdown of the key concepts:

Sticky Prices: These are prices that, on average, change infrequently, typically less often than every 4.3 months. 3 Because these prices are slow to adjust, they are thought to incorporate longer-term expectations about inflation. 4 Examples include housing, medical services, education, and certain personal care services. 5

Flexible Prices: In contrast, flexible prices are for goods and services that change more frequently, such as gasoline, fresh produce, and other food and energy items. 6 These prices are highly responsive to short-term market conditions.

How it's used: By separating the CPI components into "sticky" and "flexible" categories, economists and policymakers can gain insight into the underlying, more persistent drivers of inflation.7 If sticky prices are rising, it may signal that inflation is more deeply embedded in the economy and will be more difficult to bring down. This can be a valuable tool for central banks like the Federal Reserve when making decisions about monetary policy.

Defining the historical average of short-term real interest rates is not straightforward because it depends on the time period and the specific measure used for both the nominal rate and inflation. The concept of a "historical average" can be misleading without proper context.

Key Concepts and Challenges:

Real vs. Nominal Rates: The nominal interest rate is the stated rate, while the real interest rate is the nominal rate minus the inflation rate. 1 The formula for the real interest rate is: Real Interest Rate ≈ Nominal Interest Rate − Inflation Rate

Defining "Short-Term": This typically refers to rates on short-maturity debt, such as the Federal Funds Rate, Treasury Bills (like 3-month or 6-month T-bills), or other money market rates. The most commonly cited is the Federal Funds Rate.

Defining "Historical Period": The average real interest rate has varied dramatically over different eras due to changes in economic conditions and monetary policy. For example, during the "Great Inflation" of the late 1970s and early 1980s, the nominal Federal Funds Rate was extremely high (peaking at over 20%), but the real interest rate was often low or even negative due to even higher inflation. In the decade following the 2008 financial crisis, the Federal Reserve kept nominal rates near zero, and with low inflation, the real rate was also often close to or below zero. 2



General Averages and Perspectives:

Long-Term Average: Over a very long period, a common estimate for the average real short-term interest rate in a developed economy like the United States is around 2% . This value is often used by economists as a benchmark for a "neutral" interest rate, a rate that is neither stimulative nor restrictive for the economy.

Specific Time Periods: Pre-2008 Financial Crisis: Averages during periods of more "normal" monetary policy before the financial crisis were generally higher than in the more recent past. For example, some analyses show the effective federal funds rate averaged around 6.38% before the Great Recession. Post-2008 Financial Crisis to 2022: This period was marked by exceptionally low, and often negative, real interest rates as central banks fought against deflationary pressures and worked to stimulate their economies.

Data Sources: To calculate a precise historical average, you would need to use a long-term dataset for a nominal rate (like the Effective Federal Funds Rate) and a corresponding inflation measure (like the CPI or PCE Price Index). The Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis (FRED) is an excellent resource for this kind of data.

In summary, while a single number can be misleading, a long-term historical average for the short-term real interest rate is often cited as being around 2%. However, recent history and major economic events have caused significant deviations from this average.

With “actual” (government data) inflation around 3%, real rates are less than 2%, so monetary policy is already relatively easy.

Pray for peace!