one dollar bill

By the mid-1980s, the U.S. dollar had become severely overvalued, creating significant economic imbalances. American exports were expensive and uncompetitive, while imports flooded the domestic market. The U.S. trade deficit had ballooned, particularly with Japan, and American manufacturers were struggling against foreign competition.

The accord aimed to depreciate the U.S. dollar in a coordinated fashion by having the other major economies intervene in currency markets to drive down the dollar's value relative to their currencies, particularly the Japanese yen and German Deutsche Mark.

Martin Armstrong wrote a letter to the Reagan administration pointing out that the lower dollar would cause the value of US financial assets held offshore to decline, and that a sell-off could be expected. He forecast the 1987 crash to the day, as I recall.

President Trump’s call for lower interest rates will make the dollar less attractive to hold, at a time when the US intransigence in confiscating other nations’ assets has already cooled demand for the dollar as a reserve asset.

We should expect a sell-off of US financial assets when the Fed finally lowers interest rates, although it may come before the event itself.