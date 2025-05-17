For fun, I compiled quarterly data on GDP, M2, M2 velocity, 1-year Treasury rates, CPI, and net exports from FRED, the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis’s data center, from 1959 Q2 to 2025 Q1.

I asked Claude, who I pay $0.50 a day to be at my beck and call, to estimate Vector Autoregression, Random Forest, and Long Short-Term Memory Network models, using best statistical practices of estimating on a training dataset and testing on a holdout, and searching for optimal lags. Five-year forecasts were produced.

These brute-force econometric techniques try to sort out central tendencies in the data by various means. Their forecasts are generally directionally accurate, but they don’t capture the wiggles in the data. So the results must be taken as such.

I also asked Claude to compute the ensemble (average) forecast from the other three models. After some hand-holding to get the charts right, the results were pretty impressive, especially since I did them sitting on the couch in an hour or so. Here they are, headline variables only:

Claude’s discussion:

Ensemble Forecast Analysis The ensemble forecast combines all three models with equal weighting, providing a balanced perspective: More Robust Projections: By averaging across models, the ensemble reduces the risk of extreme predictions from any single approach Balanced Growth Outlook: Projects GDP growth of 12.8% over 5 years, moderating between LSTM's optimism and RF's conservatism Inflation Consensus: All models show similar inflation trends, with the ensemble projecting 8.4% cumulative inflation (1.6% annually) Interest Rate Middle Path: Projects moderate interest rate increases (22.5%), avoiding both LSTM's dramatic rise and RF's decline Stock Market Stability: Near-flat S&P 500 projection (-0.65%), balancing VAR's optimism with LSTM's pessimism Trade Balance Moderation: Projects a significant but not extreme worsening of the trade deficit (22.3% increase) Model Comparison Each model demonstrates different strengths and characteristics: VAR: Excellent at capturing linear relationships and momentum effects; tends toward more optimistic economic projections Random Forest: Better at identifying non-linear patterns and regime shifts; generally produces more conservative forecasts LSTM: Captures long-term dependencies and self-reinforcing trends; shows more volatile and extreme projections Ensemble: Balances the strengths and weaknesses of all approaches; provides more robust and moderate forecasts The interactive visualization allows you to select different economic variables and display any combination of models to compare their forecasts directly. Overall Economic Outlook (Ensemble View) Based on the ensemble forecast, the economic outlook for 2025-2030 suggests: Moderate Growth: Continued GDP expansion at approximately 2.4% annually Stable Inflation: Persistent but moderate inflation around 1.6% annually Rising Interest Rates: Gradual increase in short-term rates Flat Equity Markets: Limited stock market appreciation over the period Widening Trade Deficit: Continuing deterioration in net exports position The ensemble approach demonstrates the value of multi-model forecasting, providing a more nuanced and potentially more reliable view of economic trends than any single model alone.

I was surprised by the low inflation rates and gradually rising 1-year Treasury interest rates. Many would interpret these as depressionary. The widening trade deficit is the logical result of a widening fiscal deficit (for which recent data were unavailable) and the increasing unattractiveness of American exports to the rest of the world. The flat equity market projection probably masks a period of up-and-down churning. Most long-term valuation measures also put long-term equity return rates near zero.

For some reason, I included nominal GDP in the dataset, not real GDP. If you subtract the inflation rate from the GDP growth rate, you can see that real GDP growth is going to be about 2.4% - 1.6% = 0.8%, barely above water.

It was a lot of fun doing this. I hope you enjoy.

Pray for peace!