The US tariffs may be enough to reduce China’s GDP growth to about 0% to 2% from an estimated 5% annual rate. China’s exports to the US are only 2.40% of its GDP. Perhaps US consumers will feel the pain more than China. China has a $990 billion trade surplus, while the US has a $918 billion trade deficit. China’s trade surplus will probably remain positive under the tariffs, as its total exports to the US are only ~15% of its export surplus. China is the top trading partner of about 120 nations.

I’ve spent the past couple of days running Bayesian vector autoregressions and Random Forest models on a block of US quarterly macro data from 1980 to the end of 2024. The results were surprising. Inflation remains in the 2-3 percent range, the stock market does near double digits annually, and real growth of US GDP remains about 3 percent.

The US’s unilateral tariffs on the rest of the world will hit the smaller nations hardest, most of whom are China’s customers. So, collapsing BRICS+ demand may have a second-order effect on China’s GDP.

Now, I maintain my belief that the Cabal/Neocons’ primary goal is still to break apart Russia and China, as detailed in the pinned post at elliottmiddleton.substack.com. Trump’s flirtation with Putin may or may not be real. Why? Trump seems to be a Zionist puppet and may bomb Iran because Bibi tells him to start the world war with Russia’s response to defend Iran, which will create the oil crisis that will sink China (oil is its lifeblood). This strategy has been amply laid out by Neocon spokesmodel Peter Zeihan. Putin beware.

And the insane Europeans stand ready to go to war with Russia because… why not? Russia has resources, and Europe has too much debt.

However, the US tariffs will unquestionably accelerate the consolidation of BRICS+ into a cooperative trading bloc that is increasingly independent of the USD or its payment systems. See this post below for how China now has a digital yuan blockchain trading system with ASEAN and the Persian Gulf. So, nobody cares about USD sanctions on oil sales.

China and the BRICS+ will probably chug on through, and the US will still have to deal with its unsustainable fiscal and trade deficits. The dollar will blow up, and China will become the financial capital of the world.

If Trump is not a servant to the Cabal (whoever they are) and the Neocons (we know who they are), he will create a free trade zone with Europe and the Five Eyes to protect what remains of Anglo-European civilization and make a deal with China, whose success has employed all the same tricks America used on its way up.

Pray for peace!