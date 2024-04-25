Pepe Escobar is a widely respected journalist. This cannot be dismissed out of hand. An analysis by Scott Ritter follows.

Via https://twitter.com/RealPepeEscobar/status/1783168571075440782:

THE NUCLEAR F-35 MYSTERY - FINAL UPDATE

1. It’s now fully established that The Information was confirmed independently by the intel of a Big Power.

2. The Information was NOT relayed by Russia.

3. It then reached a third nation - and from that to me.

4. The players involved are not backing down an inch from The Information.

5. I was privately provided with two examples of the accuracy of recent intel by the Big Power on two separate big developments in West Asia .

6. The source that contacted me notes that “sometimes, after news has entered the media space, there is no choice but not to provide clarification."

Additionally, a senior Russian diplomat who does not know The Information, said to me the following:

1. “That is entirely possible.”

2. It shouldn't have been revealed to the public.

3. “If this is true, then all sides will be determined to cover it up.”

One unanswered question for me is: Why did the Big Power source relay The Information to an intel agency from another nation? I tend to believe this was to erase its tracks in the chain. Particularly because my initial source has now revealed that the Big Power gained their intelligence firsthand - and that it was not transmitted to them by the Russians, Iranians or other direct parties to the hot war in West Asia. To sum it all up, via the source who originally received The Information: “If anyone should be accused of fabrication it is the ’source’; but in this case the ’source’ remains confident of the accuracy." I rest my case. I published raw intel the way I received it. It’s up to a wider audience to judge whether - and how - The Information connects with new developments occurring at breakneck speed, and part of a New Paradigm.