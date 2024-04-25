Pepe Escobar reports an Israeli F-35 bearing a tactical nuke was downed by a Russian jet over Jordan on its way to Iran
Russia moves tactical nukes to western border by Finland
Pepe Escobar is a widely respected journalist. This cannot be dismissed out of hand. An analysis by Scott Ritter follows.
THE NUCLEAR F-35 MYSTERY - FINAL UPDATE
1. It’s now fully established that The Information was confirmed independently by the intel of a Big Power.
2. The Information was NOT relayed by Russia.
3. It then reached a third nation - and from that to me.
4. The players involved are not backing down an inch from The Information.
5. I was privately provided with two examples of the accuracy of recent intel by the Big Power on two separate big developments in West Asia .
6. The source that contacted me notes that “sometimes, after news has entered the media space, there is no choice but not to provide clarification."
Additionally, a senior Russian diplomat who does not know The Information, said to me the following:
1. “That is entirely possible.”
2. It shouldn't have been revealed to the public.
3. “If this is true, then all sides will be determined to cover it up.”
One unanswered question for me is: Why did the Big Power source relay The Information to an intel agency from another nation? I tend to believe this was to erase its tracks in the chain. Particularly because my initial source has now revealed that the Big Power gained their intelligence firsthand - and that it was not transmitted to them by the Russians, Iranians or other direct parties to the hot war in West Asia. To sum it all up, via the source who originally received The Information: “If anyone should be accused of fabrication it is the ’source’; but in this case the ’source’ remains confident of the accuracy." I rest my case. I published raw intel the way I received it. It’s up to a wider audience to judge whether - and how - The Information connects with new developments occurring at breakneck speed, and part of a New Paradigm.
Scott Ritter critiqued the report, finding it not credible.
Regarding Pepe Escobar’s post about an Israeli F-35 with a nuclear weapon/EMP over Iran: Why an F-35? Stealth? Then you’re limited to a weapon that can be carried in its internal weapons bay. We are now talking about an ASAT-type weapon—a missile launched from a plane that can make it to outer space. (Anti-Satellite=ASAT) Israel has no such weapon. And if it did, it couldn’t fit in the internal weapons bay of an F-35. Now, if Pepe had said that the aircraft was an F-15, we could entertain such a possibility, especially when including the need for externally mounting this weapon. But he said F-35. This kills the story right off the bat. But, just playing along, let’s assume the Israelis built an ASAT-type weapon that could fit into the internal weapons bay of an F-35, or—just spitballing here—the Israelis decided to forego any effort of stealth and mount the missile externally, like the Russian Kinzhal/Mig-31 duo. What size warhead could it carry? The AIR-2 Genie air-to-air missile had a 1.5 kiloton warhead. Why is this important? Most Cold War EMP scenarios envisioned weapons of yields between 1 and 10 megatons. The size of a warhead deliverable into outer space from an F-35 platform would be very small. Without getting into the physics of nuclear weapons design/gamma ray generation potential, any realistic nuclear warhead that could fit on a missile deliverable into space by an F-35 would be of a very small yield. As such, the size of the territory adversely impacted by the EMP produced would be very small. As such, the scenario postulated by Pepe Escobar’s source is extremely risk averse, with little or no meaningful impact. In short, it doesn’t make sense, even if it was able to be carried out, which it isn’t.
Meanwhile, Hal Turner reports that Russia has moved tactical nukes to its western border by Finland.
COVERT INTEL: Russia Has Moved Tactical Nuclear Missiles to their Western Border
In response to Finland joining NATO, Russia has moved hypersonic, "Iskander" Tactical Nuclear Missiles to Karelia, Russia.
The Iskander missile has about a 500km range and can travel at about 7500km per hour.
From their location in Karelia, Russia, these new nuclear-tipped missiles can reach most of populated Finland within just a very few short minutes.
The deployment of these missiles is CONFIRMED. The fact they are already nuclear-tipped is also CONFIRMED.
