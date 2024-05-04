The mRNA and lipid nanoparticles are worse than I knew. This is a reprise of part of a longer interview but hits the high points on the mystery of what the shots are supposed to be doing — other than killing and maiming people.

Julian Gillespie is a very bright lawyer who is very well acquainted with the scientific literature on the mRNA shots and nanotechnology. His Substack is at https://julesonthebeach.substack.com/

Have a relaxing weekend! Get outside! Pray for peace!