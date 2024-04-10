There, I said it. There is enough evidence available to conclude. I won’t wait for the bought-and-paid-for toadies on the Bill Gates payroll to say it. For other posts on the vax and cancer, click

Via expose-news.com:

ONS Mortality Rates confirm COVID Vaccines are to blame for so many Young Adults and Children being diagnosed with Cancer

April 10, 2024

A report quietly published by the UK Government department known as the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shockingly reveals people aged 18 to 49 who have received four doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are up to 318% more likely to die of any cause than unvaccinated people aged 18 to 49.

This means we have found the cause of excess deaths being so high across the West and young people dying of cancer across the UK at an explosive rate.

The ONS dataset, available on the ONS website here, details deaths by vaccination status from April 1, 2021, to May 31, 2023. Our analysis focused on mortality rates per 100,000 person-years from January to May 2023 among residents in England aged 18 to 39 and 40 to 49, and what we found is truly shocking.

Initial observations of the data prove that individuals aged 18 to 39 who had received four doses of a COVID-19 vaccine exhibited higher mortality rates compared to their unvaccinated counterparts.

[The article continues here, with charts on other age groups.]