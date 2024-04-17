On "The Origins of Totalitarianism."
brief introduction to Hannah Arendt's work, with commentary
I queried MS Copilot. Click on footnotes to see or go to its source.
summarize Hannah Arendt’s “The Origins of Totalitarianism”
Certainly! Hannah Arendt’s “The Origins of Totalitarianism” is a seminal work that delves into the origins and ideologies of Nazism and Stalinism during the first half of the 20th century. Let me provide you with a concise summary:
Antisemitism:
Arendt examines the rise of anti-Semitism in central, eastern, and western Europe during the 19th century.
She refutes claims that anti-Semitism emerged alongside totalitarianism, asserting that it preceded it.
The history of the Jewish people in Europe, their distinct status, and the complexities of their position are explored.
Arendt argues that anti-Semitism was weaponized by totalitarian movements, aligning with conservative religious agendas.
Imperialism:
The book discusses European colonial imperialism from 1884 to the start of World War I.
It traces the emergence of racism as an ideology, particularly during the Great Trek in the early 19th century.
Arendt suggests that imperialism, rather than nationalism, provided the framework for the success of totalitarian movements.
Totalitarianism:
Arendt defines totalitarianism as a “novel form of government” that differs significantly from other forms of political oppression.
Unlike despotism or tyranny, totalitarianism applies terror to subjugate mass populations, not just political adversaries.
She emphasizes that totalitarian regimes discovered a means of dominating and terrorizing human beings from within.
Jewry was not the sole factor in the Holocaust; it was merely a convenient proxy for the broader totalitarian agenda.
In summary, "The Origins of Totalitarianism" provides critical insights into the roots of political and social upheaval, shedding light on the unprecedented nature of totalitarian regimes and their impact on the 20th century.
"She emphasizes that totalitarian regimes discovered a means of dominating and terrorizing human beings from within." What are the means of this "terrorizing from within?"
The “terrorizing from within” that Hannah Arendt refers to in her analysis of totalitarian regimes involves a range of tactics designed to control and manipulate the populace by instilling fear and obedience. Here are some of the means used by totalitarian governments:
Ideological Indoctrination: Totalitarian regimes often use an official ideology to dominate the beliefs and values of their citizens. This can involve extensive propaganda campaigns, control of education, and manipulation of the media to shape public opinion and suppress dissent1.
Surveillance and Policing: The state employs mass surveillance to monitor the activities and communications of individuals, creating a sense of being constantly watched and judged. This can lead to self-censorship and compliance out of fear1.
Political Repression: Opposition political parties and dissenting voices are outlawed. The regime may use arbitrary arrests, torture, and executions to eliminate threats to its power1.
Cult of Personality: A charismatic leader is often at the center of totalitarian regimes, with a cult of personality built around them. This leader is portrayed as infallible and deserving of unquestioning loyalty1.
Economic Control: The government may intervene in the economy, controlling wages, prices, and the distribution of resources to maintain dependence on the state1.
Censorship: Totalitarian states typically control the press and the flow of information, censoring or altering content to prevent the spread of ideas that could challenge the regime1.
State Terrorism: The use of terror by the state, including the threat or use of violence, to maintain control over the population. This can create a climate of fear that permeates every aspect of life1.
These methods work together to create a society where individuals are not only afraid to act against the regime but also internalize the regime’s ideology to the extent that they participate in their own oppression. Arendt’s analysis highlights the psychological and social mechanisms at play in totalitarian societies, where the line between the public and private spheres is erased, and the state’s influence extends into the very minds of its citizens.
We have a clear “fail” on the cult of personality aspect of “terrorizing from within” but otherwise we’re ringing all the bells.
I would say that anti-Semitism has not preceded the totalitarian impulse sweeping the West, but rather has emerged as a reaction to a rather specific causal factor, the behavior of the Israeli government in its treatment of the Palestinians.
I find this ironic as the power of the Jewish lobby in the US is second to none. The mainstream media are largely headed by Jews and demonstrate a left-wing bias consistent with the majority of Jewish Americans’ values. From this standpoint, it appears the violent proclivities of the Israeli government’s “Zionist agenda” for a greater Israel and the deracination of the Palestinians have alienated many Jewish supporters of traditionally Jewish positions.
What did precede the current totalitarianism, then?
The Great Reset is predicated upon a concentration of wealth in the West that permitted the bribery and/or blackmail of entire Western governments, in 2020 all suddenly squawking “Build Back Better” like a pandemonium of parrots. This was unprecedented.
The Great Reset, as I maintain as the central thesis of this Substack, is the greatest imperialist assault in history, as the WEF Cabal attempts to achieve unipolar dominance over the entire world while eliminating a large fraction of the human population.
Absolute power corrupts absolutely. When you have enough money to do what the WEF Cabal has done, you may begin to think you are God, or a “god,” possibly one from the Dark Side.
Meanwhile, Sean Foo does a good job revealing how Janet Yellen’s latest attacks on world trade — banning Russian metals from the West’s metal exchanges — are likely to backfire to Russia’s and China’s advantage.
I believe the true goal of the trade disruptions is to create famine around the world, to enable the final clamp-down into CBDC/social credit system totalitarianism.
This meme summarizes my argument.
Pray for peace!