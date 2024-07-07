The pandemic had a profound effect on me. I was canceled by friends and family members. I was overwhelmed by the enormity of the evil that was—and still is—attacking the world.

Whether we’re living the biblical end times or some sick bastards’ simulacrum of them, I felt a deep need to repent and clean up my life and morals. As a result of this process, I changed many things about how I live.

The book below summarizes those changes. It is free at Amazon for the next five days. If you’ve made it to this Substack, you are in the elite segment of the population who probably went through many of the same changes. I hope you find it useful.

Please download the book and leave an honest review. Amazon's algorithm rules, and the more reviews, the better. At fifteen reviews, the algorithm starts to pay attention.

Only a profound spiritual awakening will save us from neo-feudal ChiCom techno-tyranny.

However, Edgar Cayce predicted that China would become "the cradle of Christianity, as applied in the lives of men."

Can’t come a moment too soon.

Thanks!

The subtitle is, How to Achieve Unity of Mind, Body, & Spirit Using Ancient Wisdom and Modern Practices.

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0D7GCWNYH

Pray for peace! Have a blessed day!