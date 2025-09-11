a devil

With the deaths of Irena Zarutska and Charlie Kirk in the past weeks, with the growing realization among many that there is indeed a Cabal of evildoers who are poisoning our bodies and our minds, the presence of a great evil makes itself known.

I watched the videos of both incidents, Irena looking up in surprise after her throat has been slit, before slumping over and falling to the floor of the train car, her blood spreading in a large pool on the floor by the door. No one moved to help her for a minute and a half.

Charlie Kirk jolted backward as the high-powered rifle bullet hit him, and a geyser of blood exploded from his neck.

I let myself be traumatized by watching these videos, but I would have been traumatized anyway. The Cabal wants to sow discord and division. It's a systemic thing. The evil perpetuates itself, seemingly by intention. There are still family members who won’t speak to me because I voted for Trump.

Now I believe Trump is controlled by the Cabal and will lead us into World War III.

Jesus described an increase in "lawlessness" in the end times (Greek: anomia), leading to a cooling of love among people (Matthew 24:12). He predicted persecution of believers, with hatred directed at them because of their faith (Matthew 24:9). This indicates a society hostile to Christian values in some contexts. Charlie Kirk was a Christian.

In Luke 17:26–30, Jesus compares the end times to the days of Noah and Lot, where people were consumed with everyday activities—eating, drinking, marrying, buying, and selling—oblivious to the impending judgment. This suggests a society preoccupied with materialism and pleasure, one that is indifferent to spiritual matters.

The parable of the ten virgins (Matthew 25:1–13) emphasizes unpreparedness, with some in society failing to be vigilant for His return. Despite societal decay, Jesus noted that the gospel would be preached to all nations before the end (Matthew 24:14). This implies a polarized society, with some embracing the message and others rejecting it.

The evil that has dug itself into our society will not go away without a thorough cleansing. But an added layer of perfidy has been added to the problem by the members of the Cabal who seek to force Jesus’s return by foisting a fake Armageddon on the world, as if they were acting as agents of the true God.

Jesus emphasized that His return would catch many off guard, like a "thief in the night" (Matthew 24:43–44). Society would be carrying on with routine life, unaware of the imminent change (Luke 17:34–35).

I am reminded of a scene in “Casablanca.”

Scene: Rick’s Café Américain, interior, nighttime. Annina approaches Rick at the bar.

Annina: Monsieur, you are a man. If someone loved you very much so that your happiness was the only thing that she wanted in the world, but she did a bad thing to make certain of it, could you forgive her?

Rick: (cynically, lighting a cigarette) Nobody ever loved me that much.

Annina: But if he never knew, and the girl kept this bad thing locked in her heart, that would be all right, wouldn’t it?

Rick: (suspiciously) You want my advice?

Annina: Oh, yes, please.

Rick: Go back to Bulgaria.

Annina: (desperately) Oh, but if you knew what it means to us to get to America! Oh, but if Jan should find out! He is such a boy. In many ways, I am so much older than he is.

Rick: (softening slightly) Yes, well, everybody in Casablanca has problems. Yours may work out.

Annina: Monsieur, we come from Bulgaria. Oh, things are very bad there, Monsieur. The devil has the people by the throat. So, Jan and I, we... we don’t want our children to grow up in such a place.

Rick: (nods, understanding) So you and your husband are trying to get out?Annina: Yes, but it’s so hard to get the letters of transit. And Captain Renault...

Rick: (interrupting, knowing where this is going) Yeah, I get the picture.

Annina: (pleading) Monsieur, you are our last hope. If we don’t get out, I don’t know what will happen to us.

Rick: (pauses, looking at her, then softly) I’ll see what I can do.

Annina: (tearfully grateful) Oh, thank you, Monsieur Rick!

(The scene transitions as Rick, moved by her plight, later rigs the roulette game to ensure Jan wins enough money to buy the exit visas, indirectly helping them without compromising his tough exterior.)

This dialogue is from the moment Annina reveals the dire situation in Bulgaria, with the iconic line about the devil gripping her homeland, reflecting the oppressive climate under fascist influence during World War II.

The Devil has America by the throat. We must create a New America.