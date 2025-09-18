Jiang Xueqin emigrated to Canada at age six in 1968 with his family. His father, formerly a teacher in their village in China, spent the rest of his working life washing dishes. Jiang won a full scholarship to Yale, where he studied English. He returned to China to work and has risen within the elite Chinese educational establishment. He is quite a character. See the Claude notes below.

As a former Yale English major, I feel a lot of affinity with the metaphorical way he thinks. He is evidently a Christian who believes we are in the end times. He has told his students to expect a war in their lifetimes, after which the world will be utterly changed.

He is teaching Chinese students in English at an elite private school in Beijing. He frequently speaks of God and God’s intentions for the world, without quotation marks.

These two lectures on the origin and applications of evil delve into some sensitive areas of perverse human psychology. Jiang clearly believes that many of the elites are practicing dark arts and share an allegiance to Satan (or Lucifer).

Professor Jiang Xueqin: YouTube's "Predictive History" Channel Research

Who is Professor Jiang Xueqin?

Jiang Xueqin is a China-based educator and writer who advises Chinese schools on how to teach creativity. He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts (RSA) and a researcher at the Global Education Innovation Initiative at Harvard Graduate School of Education. He holds a B.A. in English Literature from Yale College and has over ten years of teaching experience in China.

He serves as Deputy Principal at some of China's most prestigious schools—including Tsinghua University High School and Peking University High School. He is also the author of books including "Creative China" and "Schools for the Soul."

His YouTube Channel: "Predictive History"

Jiang's YouTube channel is called "Predictive History" and is "dedicated to exploring if 'psycho-history' is indeed possible," referencing Isaac Asimov's concept from the Foundation series. The channel seeks to answer three questions: "1. What models, theories, and paradigms help us best understand world history? 2. What does history teach us about our current predicament? 3. How much of the future can be predicted?"

Viral Predictions and Sudden Fame

In May 2024, Jiang delivered a lecture predicting that Trump would win the 2024 election and that a new Trump administration would be pushed toward war with Iran. The lecture "went mostly unnoticed for a year, generating only a handful of views. Now as reality catches up to his prediction, the lecture is going viral. His page has accrued more than 100,000 subscribers in three days."

His specific lecture titled "Why America Will Invade Iran and Lose" has "now surpassed 680,000 views" and is circulating widely as geopolitical events unfold.

His Methodology: "Predictive History"

Jiang's methodology "borrows from Isaac Asimov's fictional 'psychohistory'—using sociology, history, and math to predict large-scale societal behavior." His approach applies "historical patterns and game theory to forecast major geopolitical events."

In his Iran prediction, he "led students through a game-theory breakdown of key players—Trump, Iran's Revolutionary Guard, Israel and Saudi Arabia—and their incentives." He compared the potential U.S. invasion of Iran "to Athens' ill-fated Sicilian Expedition during the Peloponnesian War, as detailed by Thucydides."

Broader Theories

Beyond specific predictions, Jiang has developed "a comprehensive theory of civilizational decline that connects everything from the Protestant Reformation to Bitcoin, from Putin's war strategy to the coming 'Age of Prophets.'" He "traces the modern malaise back five centuries to the Protestant Reformation, which he argues created three revolutionary concepts: the nation-state, individuality, and money as life's meaning."

Academic Reception and Criticism

The viral spread of his predictions has drawn criticism. On Reddit's military forum, some commenters noted that "given the number of self-proclaimed geopolitical forecasters online, one of them was bound to get a scenario partially correct." Others criticized his methods, saying "He makes some interesting predictions, but it's based on a lot of assumptions, historical examples that are out of context, and 'game theory' that he often cites but never demonstrates."

Community and Platform

Jiang has established "an official community space" through a Discord server for his YouTube channel and team. His content appears across multiple platforms and has generated significant discussion about the possibilities and limitations of using historical patterns to predict future events.

Key Insights

The professor represents an interesting case study in how academic content can suddenly gain massive public attention when real-world events appear to validate theoretical predictions. His work demonstrates both the potential power and limitations of applying historical analysis and game theory to contemporary geopolitical forecasting.

