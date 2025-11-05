The paranoia about digital IDs is rampant. Most of the advice given is to resist by all means possible and to embrace agorism, a libertarian social philosophy and revolutionary strategy that advocates creating a voluntary, counter-economic society through peaceful black- and gray-market activities that bypass state regulation, taxation, and control. Also, to form alliances with others never to require a digital ID to do business with each other.

Agorism is romantic and, in the short run, probably infeasible for most people. The network effects of modern Internet business cannot be replicated offline. Unless you join an Amish community, it won’t work—long term, we may be forced into almost complete withdrawal, but in the short term, agorism won’t work for most people.

The solution is to pass laws outlawing discrimination using a digital ID to censor free speech, or impose penalties for free speech, or deprive one’s access to financial resources, or prevent a person from boarding a train or airplane, or any other of the many ways in which the Chinese Communist Party infringes on what we would consider to be Constitutional rights. When there is a public-private aspect to an endeavor, it is the government doing it, no matter how much they squeal that it’s a private company doing it, as is its right.

I will admit, in passing, that universal surveillance, most of it outsourced to the private sector, is already in effect, often with our consent, which makes the need for legislation to outlaw unconstitutional uses of private information all the more urgent.

I spent half of my career as a decision scientist in financial risk management, often developing credit scores of one variety or another. Credit scores can serve a high purpose in finance, as they estimate the losses of lending to a given consumer or small business, theoretically enabling the bank to set a rate that clears a profit while covering expected losses. This would promote the efficient allocation of capital.

What I found was that the banks would charge the highest rate they could legally get away with, regardless of the score I provided them. This is especially true in consumer and small business lending.

I have concluded that the Depository Institutions Deregulation and Monetary Control Act of 1980, signed into law by President Jimmy Carter on March 31, 1980—the primary U.S. federal legislation that preempted (overrode) many state usury laws and interest rate caps (ceilings on loan interest rates)—is one of the most evil pieces of legislation ever passed. Title V specifically addressed “State Usury Laws.” The bank lobby set up the ongoing financial repression of working people.

Below is a summary of the legal uses of credit scores. I note in passing that the personal dossiers available for purchase online from services like Radaris are not permitted for use in real estate decisions.

The deeper problem is that the public-private surveillance state already has all this information and can use it in mostly undetectable ways to nudge our behavior and even curtail our options.

But I suggest that enacting strict laws on the books, outlawing the misuse of personal data, should be the highest priority for populations in nominal democracies.

Per Grok:

Credit scores, primarily the FICO Score (most common) and VantageScore, are numerical representations of credit risk based on information in consumer credit reports. Under U.S. law—mainly the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA), Equal Credit Opportunity Act (ECOA), and state equivalents—their use is strictly regulated. Below are the permissible legal purposes for obtaining and using a credit score, as defined by the FCRA (15 U.S.C. § 1681b): 1. Credit and Loan Decisions Evaluating applications for credit cards, auto loans, mortgages, personal loans, student loans , etc.

Determining loan amounts, interest rates, and terms .

Pre-qualification or pre-approval offers (with consumer consent or as a “prescreened” offer under FCRA). 2. Account Review and Management Periodic account reviews for existing credit accounts (e.g., credit limit increases/decreases).

Collections and debt recovery (to assess repayment likelihood). 3. Insurance Underwriting Setting auto, home, or life insurance premiums (credit-based insurance scores are derived from credit reports/scores).

Allowed in most states (exceptions: CA, MD, OR prohibit or limit use for auto insurance). 4. Employment Screening Background checks for hiring , especially for: Positions involving financial responsibility (banking, accounting). Senior executive roles. Government jobs requiring security clearances.

Requires written consent from the applicant and an adverse action notice if the score leads to denial. 5. Rental Housing Decisions Tenant screening by landlords or property management companies.

Used to assess risk of late rent payments or eviction. 6. Utility and Telecom Services Determining deposits or credit limits for: Electricity, gas, water. Cell phone plans, internet, cable TV.

Often used to waive deposits for low-risk applicants. 7. Government Licensing or Benefits Some states use credit checks for: Professional licenses (e.g., real estate, mortgage broker). Child support enforcement or public benefits eligibility .

8. Court Judgments and Tax Liens Courts may review credit reports/scores when: Setting bail amounts . Determining ability to pay fines or restitution .

9. Prescreened Credit Offers Lenders use credit criteria to send firm offers of credit or insurance (e.g., “You’re pre-approved!” mailers).

Consumers can opt out via OptOutPrescreen.com. Strictly Prohibited Uses (Under FCRA/ECOA) Discrimination based on race, color, religion, national origin, sex, marital status, age, or public assistance.

Marketing without a permissible purpose.

Curiosity or personal reasons (e.g., a neighbor or ex-spouse checking your score). Consumer Rights You must authorize (in writing or electronically) most credit checks.

If a score leads to adverse action (denial, higher rates, job rejection), you’re entitled to: A free copy of the report . The credit score used and key factors affecting it. A statement of rights under FCRA.

State Variations Some states impose stricter limits: California : Bans credit checks for most employment.

New York, Illinois, etc.: Limit employer use to specific roles. Summary: Credit scores can legally be used for credit, insurance, employment, housing, utilities, and certain government purposes—but only with permission and for risk assessment, never for discrimination or unrelated purposes.

Pray for peace! The Great Reset is still going on!