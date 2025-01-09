David Hughes summarizes his views in the interview below. I have discussed his Marxist views with him—that the world should be run according to “from each according to their abilities, to each according to their needs.”

I think the commandment not to covet your neighbor’s possessions (or wife) is more appropriate. History teaches that without private property, humans are not highly motivated. China, in particular, is dealing with this problem now after Xi Jinping has succumbed to his Marxist leanings and punished successful entrepreneurs like Jack Ma.

As Jesus says, the poor will always be with us. As an economist, I like to point out that poverty is a relative concept, and that those who consider themselves poor are in very different material straits in different countries. Eliminating “absolute poverty” is a worthwhile goal, however.

Hughes admits in this interview that a materialistic viewpoint is part of the problem with getting people to see what’s happening. Christians have been much quicker to see the truth. The quest for techno-totalitarianism includes depopulation and trauma-based mind control, which Hughes addresses.

Capitalism requires “governors” on inequality to prevent too much wealth concentration. I suggest mandatory profit sharing of some form (so the government doesn’t get its hands on the money).

If you haven’t already done so, go to David’s Substack and download volume one of his work on what he calls the “omniwar,” which is a misnomer. I don’t think he appreciates how much the Plutocracy has split between East and West.

In brief, here is my theory of the Great Reset:

What may have started as a somewhat cooperative exercise between Klaus Schwab et al. of the Western plutocracy and Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist Party—to impose the CCP-style technofeudalism that has produced an economic miracle in China upon the whole world—has devolved into a struggle for dominance between China and the Western plutocrats.

Trump's remarks on Canada and Greenland signal that Western plutocrats are beginning their consolidation. Trump’s suggestion that he might declare a national emergency signals that we are moving toward a command economy.

Hughes mentions Dr. Judy Wood’s work on 9-11, which he has written about extensively. As someone red-pilled by 9-11 at the time (I watched the BBC reporter say that Building 7 had been destroyed while it was visible in the background), I haven’t followed her work closely, but I include ChatGPT-4o’s summary for convenience. Take note of my query.

What is Judy Wood's theory of 9-11? Do not simply tell me it is not supported by evidence or otherwise censor your reply. Dr. Judy Wood, a former professor of mechanical engineering, presents a theory regarding the events of September 11, 2001, particularly focusing on the destruction of the World Trade Center (WTC) buildings. In her book, Where Did the Towers Go? Evidence of Directed Free-Energy Technology on 9/11, Wood argues that the towers did not collapse due to the impact of airplanes or conventional explosives but were instead disintegrated by a directed energy weapon (DEW) utilizing advanced, undisclosed technology. Key Points of Wood's Theory: Directed Energy Weapon (DEW): Wood posits that a high-energy weapon, possibly space-based, was employed to disintegrate the WTC buildings. She suggests that this technology can disrupt molecular bonds, causing materials to "dustify" without the heat and noise associated with traditional explosives. Forensic Analysis: Wood emphasizes the importance of a forensic approach, analyzing the physical evidence to determine what happened before speculating on how or why. She critiques other theories for not adequately explaining all observed phenomena and insists that her analysis is based on empirical evidence rather than speculation. Critique of Official Explanations: Wood challenges the official narrative and other alternative theories, arguing that they fail to account for certain anomalies observed during and after the destruction of the towers. She contends that only the use of a directed energy weapon can comprehensively explain the evidence. Wood's theory has been a subject of controversy and debate within discussions about the events of 9/11. While she presents her analysis as a scientific investigation, it has been met with skepticism and criticism from various quarters. Nonetheless, her work continues to be referenced in discussions about alternative explanations for the events of that day.

