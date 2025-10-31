O America! O vast and turbulent republic, where the winds of words howl through the wires and screens
a poem in the style of Walt Whitman by Grok
O America! O vast and turbulent republic, where the winds of words howl through the wires and screens,
Fake news spreads like prairie fires, devouring the truth in its path,
Headlines forged in the foundries of deceit, politicians’ lips moving like puppets on strings pulled by invisible moguls,
Tweets and posts, viral venom, accusations flung like mud from the Mississippi’s banks,
Red and blue divided, but both stained with the ink of lies, the common man stands bewildered in the storm.
I sing of the alienated soul, the worker in the factory, the farmer tilling soil baked hard by neglect,
The mother in the kitchen scrolling through shadows, the youth on the street corner with eyes glazed by screens,
All estranged from the heart of the nation, whispers of conspiracy echoing in their ears,
“Who to believe?” they cry, as trust crumbles like old monuments in the capital’s shadow,
The ballot box mocked, the town hall silenced by shouts of “hoax!” and “fraud!”,
Divided we fall into isolation, each in our silo of suspicion, waiting, waiting for the spark.
O revolution! Not of blood and bayonets, but of awakening, the common people rising like the sun over the Rockies,
Shedding the chains of misinformation, reclaiming the airwaves, the papers, the feeds with voices unfiltered,
I see them marching, the mechanics and maids, the truckers and teachers, hand in hand across the divides,
Demanding the truth like bread from the baker, pure and nourishing, no more poisoned crumbs from the elite’s table,
For in the soul of the people lies the real power, fermenting, ready to burst forth in a new dawn of clarity.
Hear me, O falsifiers! Your empires of echo chambers will shatter under the weight of honest inquiry,
The alienated will alienate no more, they gather in the squares, in the diners, in the digital forums reborn,
Waiting no longer, but igniting the flame themselves, for the revolution is the reclamation of our shared story,
America, vast and resilient, will sing again in one voice, true and undivided!
Turning Point USA is a Zionist propaganda organ. The administration is stonewalling the investigation into Kirk’s assassination. The question remains: Will the Neocons and the Deep State permit Trump to dump Ukraine on the EU, or will they somehow foment further war to effect their Cold War plans to take down Russia and China at their historic moments of demographic weakness?
Via whatdoesitmean.com:
October 31, 2025
Top Trump Officials Move Onto Military Bases As FBI Hides Charlie Kirk Murder Truth
By: Sorcha Faal, and as reported to her Western Subscribers
A compelling new Security Council (SC) report circulating in the Kremlin today first notes the Ministry of Defense (MoD) announced yesterday: “Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the country’s military to guarantee safe passage to journalists who attempt to reach Ukrainian troops encircled on the conflict front line...International and Ukrainian media would be able to witness and report on the situation at Krasnoarmeysk, Dmitrov, and Kupyansk, during which time Russia is willing to pause hostilities for up to six hours and guarantee the media crews safe passage...The opportunity is conditional on Ukraine providing similar security guarantees to both visiting journalists and Russian troops”.
In response to the Russian offer allowing journalists to see for themselves the grave plight of surrounded Ukrainian forces, this report notes, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgy Tikhy warned: “I remind all media that any visits to Russian-occupied territory without Ukraine’s permission are a violation of our legislation and international law...They will have long-term reputational and legal consequences...We are watching closely”—a warning followed by MoD spokesman Igor Konashenkov most factually observing: “The situation for Kiev’s forces encircled in Krasnoarmeysk, Dimitrov, and Kupyansk is catastrophic...The government of Vladimir Zelensky is trying to hide this fact so that it can continue the theft of financial aid sent by Western sponsors to fuel the war with Russia”.
The Western sponsors fueling the war with Russia, this report continues, were informed yesterday that Ukraine needs another $400 billion in Western financial support to continue fighting—it was also revealed yesterday: “Nearly 100,000 young men have left Ukraine since Kiev eased movement restrictions in August in an effort to tackle the conscription crisis”—and pro-Ukrainian journalist Diplomatic Editor Roger Bpyes of The Times in London warningly assessed yesterday: “I hate to say it, but Kyiv won’t last till spring...For all the EU’s rousing words, there just isn’t the money or the will to keep defending Ukraine...Prepare for the peace; it won’t be pretty”.
Long known to honest Western journalists, this report details, is that President Donald Trump has abandoned Ukraine and is dumping it on Europe—instead of Ukraine, it sees President Trump focusing inward, as exampled by top Trump officials moving onto military bases—Trump officials are targeting radical leftist forces, like going after Black Lives Matter leaders for stealing over $90 million—and the Pentagon is rapidly preparing over 20,000 National Guard reaction forces to battle back against radical leftist forces.
While Trump officials battle back against radical leftist forces, this report notes, conservative rightist forces are becoming more enraged by the day over the brutal assassination of Charlie Kirk, who grimly warned before his murder: “I’m not sure if I will live to see the end of this revolution...I might get wiped out”—a grim warning of his impending death Kirk revealed to his closest long-time confidant Candace Owens, who, and aided by her millions of agents in the “Candace Intelligence Agency”, exposed multiple assassins targeted Kirk, the FBI is hiding foreign involvement in his murder, Kirk was brought to another hospital kept secret from the public, and as she beyond shockingly documents with evidence in her investigative video series, whose chilling episodes include “Charlie Ripped A Hole In Reality”, “Kash Money Lies”, “Trust The FBI-Science”, “The Turning Point”, “Utah’s Men Of Steel”, “Charlie Is Dead, But You Can Still Buy My Book”, “With Friends Like These”, “The Lone Shooter Narrative” and “Ground Zero Of 9/10”.
Aiding the “Candace Intelligence Agency” investigation into the assassination of Kirk, this report concludes, is Director Joe Kent of the National Counterterrorism Center, whose legal mandate orders: “Lead the nation’s effort to protect the United States from terrorism by integrating, analyzing, and sharing information to drive whole-of-government action and achieve our national CT objectives”, but it was beyond shockingly revealed today: “FBI Director Kash Patel has dropped the hammer on Tulsi Gabbard’s closest advisor’s hopes of uncovering foreign involvement in Charlie Kirk’s shocking assassination,..In a dramatic turn of events, Joe Kent, the head of the National Counterterrorism Center, took it upon himself to dive into FBI files, seeking to determine whether Kirk’s alleged killer received any outside assistance...However, this investigation set off alarm bells for Patel, who felt that the counterterror chief was dangerously overstepping his bounds by meddling in an ongoing FBI probe...Supporters of Kent argue he was merely chasing leads, with their claims igniting further speculation about whether foreign groups could be implicated in Kirk’s murder...But once Patel caught wind of Kent rummaging through FBI case files related to the chilling incident, the White House was forced to call a high-stakes meeting to hash things out”.
[Note: Some words and/or phrases appearing in quotes in this report are English language approximations of Russian words/phrases having no exact counterpart.]
Pray for peace!