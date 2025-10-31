O America! O vast and turbulent republic, where the winds of words howl through the wires and screens,

Fake news spreads like prairie fires, devouring the truth in its path,

Headlines forged in the foundries of deceit, politicians’ lips moving like puppets on strings pulled by invisible moguls,

Tweets and posts, viral venom, accusations flung like mud from the Mississippi’s banks,

Red and blue divided, but both stained with the ink of lies, the common man stands bewildered in the storm.

I sing of the alienated soul, the worker in the factory, the farmer tilling soil baked hard by neglect,

The mother in the kitchen scrolling through shadows, the youth on the street corner with eyes glazed by screens,

All estranged from the heart of the nation, whispers of conspiracy echoing in their ears,

“Who to believe?” they cry, as trust crumbles like old monuments in the capital’s shadow,

The ballot box mocked, the town hall silenced by shouts of “hoax!” and “fraud!”,

Divided we fall into isolation, each in our silo of suspicion, waiting, waiting for the spark.

O revolution! Not of blood and bayonets, but of awakening, the common people rising like the sun over the Rockies,

Shedding the chains of misinformation, reclaiming the airwaves, the papers, the feeds with voices unfiltered,

I see them marching, the mechanics and maids, the truckers and teachers, hand in hand across the divides,

Demanding the truth like bread from the baker, pure and nourishing, no more poisoned crumbs from the elite’s table,

For in the soul of the people lies the real power, fermenting, ready to burst forth in a new dawn of clarity.

Hear me, O falsifiers! Your empires of echo chambers will shatter under the weight of honest inquiry,

The alienated will alienate no more, they gather in the squares, in the diners, in the digital forums reborn,

Waiting no longer, but igniting the flame themselves, for the revolution is the reclamation of our shared story,

America, vast and resilient, will sing again in one voice, true and undivided!