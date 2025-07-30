No Fed rate cut till September
the shift away from the USD + lower short interest rates will nuke the middle class; short rates may go down, but long rates (e.g., mortgages) may go up; Social Security could be busted in 5-6 years
Lower interest rates will further repress the middle and lower classes. This interview contains some prescient remarks about what Trump’s desired monetary policy will do to the economy.
Yellen made a bad mistake by not refinancing the debt at low rates when she could have.
Pray for peace!