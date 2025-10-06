With the upgrade of Anthropic’s Claude Sonnet to version 4.5, I now have access to industry-leading coding assistance. It is like working with a first-year graduate research assistant, brilliant at coding but not always on top of the high-level design issues. With Claude’s assistance, I have developed a monthly S&P 500 forecasting model with a high degree of directional accuracy and subjected it to rigorous testing at the highest level. Additionally, I had Claude audit the model for coding and statistical errors. My motivation for building this model is to avoid losing my shirt when the current everything bubble unwinds, and I am offering it to others who may also benefit.

This is financial research, not investment advice. You invest at your own risk.

The model forecasts the percentage change of the S&P 500 index over the next three months, using a feature set of about five dozen macroeconomic indicators—including some based on my “animal spirits” model—derived from monthly data from 1960 to the present. The model was optimized for directional accuracy of the forecast horizon.

After fitting and testing the model using data up to 1999, it is backtested monthly from 2000 to the present. The model coefficients are estimated on the latest data for which an out-of-sample observation on the S&P 500 is available. After running through the data from 2000 to the present, the actual out-of-sample forecast each month is compared to the exact percentage change in the index value. The model is forecasting using past data only, and it forecasts data it has never seen before, so it does not exhibit lookahead bias. Here are the statistics on all the forecasts from 2000 onwards.

Portfolio returns were calculated for long/cash and long/short portfolios, assuming no transaction costs (which is realistic at most brokerages for index ETFs) and with a five-basis-point (bp) slippage to account for the use of monthly average S&P 500 data.

The graphic below summarizes the walk-forward test results. Directional accuracy is about 70% out-of-sample, which is excellent. The model avoided significant drawdowns after the Internet bubble and the 2008 financial crisis. Both the long/cash and long/short portfolios outperformed the buy-and-hold strategy. The walk-forward results will be updated on a monthly basis. Over the past 12 months, directional accuracy has been 75%.

Because the government is shut down, the unemployment rate for September is not available. To generate a forecast for September data, I assumed a 4.6% rate, which is a conservative estimate, and the same rate of inflation as in the previous month. All other variables were available.

The unemployment rate is the most important variable in all stock market models. It will be interesting to monitor whether we get credible reports in the future, given the current administration’s heavy focus on the stock market. As I have shown in my “animal spirits” updates, we are at a point in the business cycle where, previously, the unemployment rate has accelerated upward every single time.

Pray for peace!