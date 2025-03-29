AWAKENING

FROM IVY LEAGUE CLASSROOMS TO WAR-TORN BATTLEFIELDS: ONE MAN'S JOURNEY TO TRUTH

What happens when academia's theories collide with war's harsh realities? James Miller is about to find out.

Fed up with the safe, sanitized debates in his Yale Political Science classes, James makes a decision that will forever alter his life's trajectory: volunteering in Ukraine's brutal war zone.

But when artillery fire claims his team leader and leaves James clinging to life in a German military hospital, his real journey begins. His unexpected connection with Brigitta—a nurse whose East German upbringing gives her a radically different worldview—challenges everything he thought he knew about freedom, politics, and truth itself.

"Awakening" takes readers on a heart-pounding journey across worlds that seem impossibly divided: from Yale's ivory towers to Ukraine's shattered villages, from humanitarian missions riddled with corruption to the possibility of love in Berlin's thoughtful embrace.

Fans of "All the Light We Cannot See" and "The Things They Carried" will be captivated by this unflinching exploration of how we navigate life's gray areas when black-and-white thinking fails us.

This unforgettable debut asks the question: Can understanding only come when we stand in the uncomfortable spaces between competing truths?

"A breathtaking journey of moral complexity and hard-won wisdom." — CJ

"Impossible to put down. A masterclass in nuance for our polarized times." —WP

Pray for peace!