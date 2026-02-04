The two largest economies in the world are being run by possibly crazy egomaniacs surrounded by yes-men. Uncertainty is at a maximum. Xi Jinping has fired his best generals and conducted an unprecedented purge of the top military ranks. China is unstable, according to all reliable reports.

Trump? The Epstein papers are illuminating the rot at the top of the American government. The question now is: who in the government or judiciary can clean this up? The entire system may need to topple.

The new monthly metals models are based on data from 1980 to 2026 and are backtested monthly from 2000 onward, like the S&P 500 model. They forecast the metal’s price three months out and, in backtesting, compare it to the next month’s price. These will be made available to paid subscribers.

Both gold and silver are on a strong buy.

Gold model

================================================================================ GOLD FORECAST - EXECUTIVE SUMMARY ================================================================================ Report Date: 2026-02-03 15:45:44 Analysis Period: 2000-01 to 2025-10 Predictions: 310 observations ================================================================================ PRODUCTION FORECAST (3-MONTH AHEAD) ================================================================================ Data as of: 2026-01 Current Gold Price: $4927.00 Current SP500 Level: 6932.00 Current DXY Level: 96.27 Predicted Gold Return: +8.63% Predicted Gold Price: $5352.41 Price Change: $+425.41 Direction: BULLISH -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TRADING RECOMMENDATION -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- STRONG BUY SIGNAL - High confidence long gold position Recommended: 75-100% long exposure ================================================================================ BACKTEST PERFORMANCE SUMMARY ================================================================================ Features Used: 253 Directional Accuracy: 67.7% Slippage: 0.05% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- STRATEGY COMPARISON -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Metric Long/Cash Long/Short Buy & Hold -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total Return 909940.41% 1723218.31% 389973.46% Avg Monthly Return 3.22% 3.47% 2.99% Sharpe Ratio 1.58 1.59 1.33 Max Drawdown -61.15% -51.82% -75.85% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Position Breakdown: Long Positions: 225 (72.6%) Short Positions: 85 (27.4%) Cash Positions: 85 (27.4%) - Long/Cash only OPTIMAL STRATEGY: LONG/SHORT Performance Advantage: 813277.90% ================================================================================ LAST 12 PREDICTIONS - FORECAST (3M) vs NEXT MONTH ACTUAL ================================================================================ Date Gold Price Forecast 3M Next Month Direction Position -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2025-02 $2858.48 +14.80% +9.29% ✓ LONG 2025-03 $3123.96 +5.83% +5.29% ✓ LONG 2025-04 $3289.21 +0.35% +0.03% ✓ LONG 2025-05 $3290.23 +4.43% +0.39% ✓ LONG 2025-06 $3303.08 +11.48% -0.38% ✗ LONG 2025-07 $3290.40 +16.32% +4.79% ✓ LONG 2025-08 $3447.93 +19.09% +11.91% ✓ LONG 2025-09 $3858.51 +11.64% +2.43% ✓ LONG 2025-10 $3952.27 +20.28% +6.75% ✓ LONG 2025-11 $4219.23 +16.11% +2.26% ✓ LONG 2025-12 $4314.70 +14.78% +14.19% ✓ LONG 2026-01 $4927.00 +8.63% Pending N/A LONG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Next-Month Directional Accuracy (last 12): 90.9% (10/11 correct) ================================================================================ CALIBRATION: PREDICTED vs ACTUAL NEXT-MONTH RETURNS ================================================================================ Prediction Band Count Avg Predicted Avg Actual Dir Acc -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- < -5% 8 -6.41% -4.66% 100.0% -5% to -2% 27 -3.26% -2.17% 77.8% -2% to 0% 50 -1.02% -0.72% 60.0% 0% to 2% 81 1.07% 0.03% 45.7% ignore in this range 2% to 5% 88 3.48% 1.62% 64.8% 5% to 10% 48 7.06% 4.77% 91.7% > 10% 7 12.36% 7.99% 100.0% ================================================================================ GOLD TRADING STRATEGY - ECONOMIC REGIME ANALYSIS ================================================================================ Loaded 307 trading periods from 2000-01-01 00:00:00 to 2025-07-01 00:00:00 ================================================================================ PERFORMANCE BY ECONOMIC REGIME ================================================================================ Dot-com Bubble (1999-2000) Period: 1999-2000 (12 months) Gold Buy & Hold: -20.68% (Avg: -1.86%, Vol: 3.46%) Long/Cash: 3.22% (Avg: 0.27%) Long/Short: 27.32% (Avg: 2.37%) Direction Acc: 83.3% S&P 500 Change: -5.32% Dollar Change: 4.21% Dot-com Crash (2001-2002) Period: 2001-2002 (24 months) Gold Buy & Hold: 138.28% (Avg: 3.81%, Vol: 5.17%) Long/Cash: 141.81% (Avg: 3.83%) Long/Short: 144.77% (Avg: 3.88%) Direction Acc: 79.2% S&P 500 Change: -35.59% Dollar Change: -7.83% Mid-2000s Recovery (2003-2006) Period: 2003-2006 (48 months) Gold Buy & Hold: 569.22% (Avg: 4.23%, Vol: 6.39%) Long/Cash: 665.43% (Avg: 4.49%) Long/Short: 710.33% (Avg: 4.79%) Direction Acc: 75.0% S&P 500 Change: 65.75% Dollar Change: -16.18% Housing Bubble (2007) Period: 2007-2007 (12 months) Gold Buy & Hold: 184.21% (Avg: 9.45%, Vol: 9.18%) Long/Cash: 177.56% (Avg: 9.55%) Long/Short: 182.50% (Avg: 9.70%) Direction Acc: 83.3% S&P 500 Change: 2.09% Dollar Change: -9.40% Financial Crisis (2008-2009) Period: 2008-2009 (24 months) Gold Buy & Hold: 62.76% (Avg: 2.55%, Vol: 10.44%) Long/Cash: 60.53% (Avg: 2.24%) Long/Short: 48.34% (Avg: 1.94%) Direction Acc: 62.5% S&P 500 Change: -19.11% Dollar Change: 3.58% Post-Crisis Recovery (2010-2014) Period: 2010-2014 (60 months) Gold Buy & Hold: 36.86% (Avg: 0.85%, Vol: 8.05%) Long/Cash: 56.00% (Avg: 1.15%) Long/Short: 84.77% (Avg: 1.49%) Direction Acc: 58.3% S&P 500 Change: 91.73% Dollar Change: 13.60% Rate Normalization (2015-2018) Period: 2015-2018 (48 months) Gold Buy & Hold: 21.68% (Avg: 0.62%, Vol: 6.60%) Long/Cash: 108.25% (Avg: 1.48%) Long/Short: 203.50% (Avg: 2.35%) Direction Acc: 70.8% S&P 500 Change: 25.66% Dollar Change: 1.28% Trade Wars & COVID (2019-2020) Period: 2019-2020 (24 months) Gold Buy & Hold: 143.81% (Avg: 4.05%, Vol: 7.53%) Long/Cash: 205.34% (Avg: 4.82%) Long/Short: 267.07% (Avg: 5.62%) Direction Acc: 75.0% S&P 500 Change: 38.90% Dollar Change: -5.89% Post-COVID Inflation (2021-2023) Period: 2021-2023 (36 months) Gold Buy & Hold: 70.30% (Avg: 1.67%, Vol: 6.13%) Long/Cash: 129.63% (Avg: 2.45%) Long/Short: 188.56% (Avg: 3.24%) Direction Acc: 69.4% S&P 500 Change: 28.42% Dollar Change: 11.97% Rate Peak Period (2024+) Period: 2024-2025 (19 months) Gold Buy & Hold: 465.12% (Avg: 9.73%, Vol: 6.51%) Long/Cash: 399.85% (Avg: 9.68%) Long/Short: 399.85% (Avg: 9.68%) Direction Acc: 94.7% S&P 500 Change: 30.83% Dollar Change: -3.44%

Silver model

================================================================================ SILVER FORECAST - EXECUTIVE SUMMARY ================================================================================ Report Date: 2026-02-03 19:21:16 Analysis Period: 2000-01 to 2025-10 Predictions: 310 observations ================================================================================ PRODUCTION FORECAST (3-MONTH AHEAD) ================================================================================ Data as of: 2026-01 Current Silver Price: $85.29 Current SP500 Level: 6939.00 Current DXY Level: 96.27 Predicted Silver Return: +13.81% Predicted Silver Price: $97.07 Price Change: $+11.78 Direction: BULLISH -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TRADING RECOMMENDATION -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- STRONG BUY SIGNAL - High confidence long silver position Recommended: 75-100% long exposure ================================================================================ BACKTEST PERFORMANCE SUMMARY ================================================================================ Features Used: 254 Directional Accuracy: 64.5% Slippage: 0.05% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- STRATEGY COMPARISON -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Metric Long/Cash Long/Short Buy & Hold -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total Return 33683048.95% 666385934.44% 260696.67% Avg Monthly Return 4.92% 6.16% 3.68% Sharpe Ratio 1.29 1.44 0.81 Max Drawdown -65.94% -50.26% -96.00% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Position Breakdown: Long Positions: 183 (59.0%) Short Positions: 127 (41.0%) Cash Positions: 127 (41.0%) - Long/Cash only OPTIMAL STRATEGY: LONG/SHORT Performance Advantage: 632702885.49% ================================================================================ LAST 12 PREDICTIONS - FORECAST (3M) vs NEXT MONTH ACTUAL ================================================================================ Date Silver Price Forecast 3M Next Month Direction Position -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2025-02 $31.16 +5.98% +9.39% ✓ LONG 2025-03 $34.09 +4.90% -4.31% ✗ LONG 2025-04 $32.62 +10.51% +1.13% ✓ LONG 2025-05 $32.98 +15.27% +9.44% ✓ LONG 2025-06 $36.10 +21.51% +1.73% ✓ LONG 2025-07 $36.72 +22.47% +8.22% ✓ LONG 2025-08 $39.74 +33.28% +17.37% ✓ LONG 2025-09 $46.65 +42.65% +0.88% ✓ LONG 2025-10 $47.06 +56.39% +20.54% ✓ LONG 2025-11 $56.72 +29.91% +25.99% ✓ LONG 2025-12 $71.47 +17.63% +19.35% ✓ LONG 2026-01 $85.29 +13.81% Pending N/A LONG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Next-Month Directional Accuracy (last 12): 90.9% (10/11 correct) ================================================================================ CALIBRATION: PREDICTED vs ACTUAL NEXT-MONTH RETURNS ================================================================================ Prediction Band Count Avg Predicted Avg Actual Dir Acc -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- < -5% 32 -7.86% -6.11% 81.2% -5% to -2% 53 -3.51% -3.16% 75.5% -2% to 0% 42 -0.92% -0.15% 52.4% ignore in this range 0% to 2% 44 0.91% 1.49% 50.0% ignore in this range 2% to 5% 58 3.40% 2.23% 62.1% 5% to 10% 42 7.19% 3.98% 64.3% > 10% 38 16.44% 8.95% 84.2% SILVER REGIME ANALYSIS RESULTS Key Difference from Gold: Silver shows NO significant performance degradation in any regime! 🎯 Unlike gold (which fails badly in negative real rates at 50.7% accuracy), silver maintains consistent performance across all macro environments. 📊 Performance by Regime: Best Performing: - High Inflation (>4%): 75.0% accuracy (▲10.5% vs baseline) - 9.24% avg return - Negative Real Rates (<0%): 68.0% accuracy - Silver THRIVES here (vs gold's 50.7%) - High Volatility: 66.7% accuracy - 7.24% avg return - Medium Dollar (90-100): 67.0% accuracy - 7.52% avg return Consistent Performance: - All regimes show 59.6% - 75.0% accuracy - No regime drops below 59.5% (the "degradation" threshold) 💡 Key Insight: Silver performs BEST in conditions where gold struggles: - Negative Real Rates: Silver 68.0% vs Gold 50.7% ✨ - High Inflation: Silver 75.0% vs Gold 57.5% ✨ - This makes silver an excellent complement to gold in a portfolio 🎯 Current Environment (Jan 2026): - High Rates (>3%): 66.7% historical accuracy - Medium Inflation (2-4%): 61.5% historical accuracy - Low Real Rates (0-2%): 65.1% historical accuracy - Medium Dollar (90-100): 67.0% historical accuracy Current Forecast: +13.81% (STRONG BUY) with favorable regime support across all dimensions.

This is financial research, not investment advice. You invest at your own risk.

Pray for peace!