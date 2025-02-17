Neocon vultures drooling over Russia; should Putin trust Trump, when Trump says, "BRICS is dead?"/DOGE SSA revelations
Trump may be the grandest and final deception; and more DOGE revelations; US of A is toast, primed for technocracy
The Satanists/Illuminists like to troll the marks with revelations of what they’re going to do. The text below came in Neocon spokesmodel Peter Zeihan’s newsletter this morning. See the lead story at elliottmiddleton.substack.com for the background, but I believe Trump is trolling Putin.
Today we'll be discussing Russian birth and death rates since we've got some new Russian demographic data to look at. So, go ahead and grab that truckload of salt.
Russian birth and death rates have fluctuated quite a bit due to major events. The most notable was the demographic "death cross" in the 1990s where deaths outnumbered births; this sent the Russians down a dark path of population decline. Despite some brief recoveries throughout the past few decades, new data out of Russia has confirmed things have worsened.
That recent Russian data is likely overly optimistic, so things are bad. Combine that bleak demographic outlook with no improvements to infrastructure, education, or public health, and you can do the math. Of course, the Ukraine War has accelerated this crisis, as the Russians have sent wave after wave into the meat grinder. That current strategy is unsustainable, but a victory in Ukraine could at least put a little bit of air into the Russians' lungs. A loss or stagnation would suck even more air out.
Either way, Russia is quickly hacking away at its final opportunity at demographic recovery, which brings long-term viability as a functional state into question.
See Jeff Childers today for a discussion of DOGE’s big revelation yesterday, summarized in the graphic: There are over 60 million more active Social Security accounts than there are Americans, many in the age range where benefits would presumably be paid.
Meanwhile, the new thing in AI is “research assistants” who will produce research reports with citations based on web searches. Perplexity’s is free, so I tried it.
US-China AI Competition: Current Dynamics and Future Trajectories
The US-China rivalry in artificial intelligence has evolved into a complex, high-stakes contest shaping global technological, economic, and military landscapes. With both nations pursuing AI supremacy through divergent strategies, the competition is entering a critical phase marked by resource constraints, geopolitical tensions, and accelerating innovation cycles.
Current State of Competition
Technological Parity and Divergent Strengths
Capability Convergence: Once-leading US advantages in foundational models (e.g., GPT-4) have narrowed, with Chinese labs like DeepSeek achieving comparable performance using 80% less computational resources. China’s AI patent filings now exceed US totals by 2.5:1, while its core AI industry reached $75 billion in 2022, growing at 18% annually^7.
Semiconductor Chokepoints: US restrictions on advanced GPU exports (e.g., Nvidia A100/H100) initially slowed Chinese progress, but domestic alternatives like Huawei’s Ascend 910B now deliver 85% of H100 performance for large language model training^6. However, China remains dependent on foreign chip manufacturing equipment, creating vulnerabilities.
Military-Civil Fusion: China’s “AI Plus” initiative systematically leverages commercial AI breakthroughs for defense applications, including autonomous swarm drones and AI-enabled cyber warfare tools. The PLA’s 2030 roadmap prioritizes “intelligentized” warfare systems integrated with BeiDou satellites and quantum communications^4.
Forecast of Coming Events (2025–2030)
Phase 1: Escalated Tech Decoupling (2025–2027)
Semiconductor Wars Intensify: The Trump administration will expand October 2024 investment bans to block US cloud providers (AWS, Google Cloud) from servicing Chinese AI firms. China will retaliate by restricting rare earth exports critical for US chip manufacturing^5.
Taiwan Flashpoint: With TSMC producing 92% of advanced AI chips, Chinese military exercises near Taiwan will prompt US contingency plans to destroy TSMC facilities rather than let them fall to PLA control. This will accelerate Chinese foundry projects in Fujian and Shandong provinces^1.
Alliance Fragmentation: The US will pressure allies to adopt “AI stack sovereignty” policies, splitting global markets into US-aligned (Five Eyes, Japan) and China-aligned (BRICS+) tech ecosystems. Europe will attempt neutrality but face pressure to choose sides^3.
Phase 2: Asymmetric Innovation (2028–2030)
China’s Edge in Applied AI: Leveraging vast industrial datasets from 800+ “Smart City” projects, Chinese firms will dominate vertical AI applications in manufacturing (predictive maintenance) and biotech (genetic drug discovery). State-backed consortia will deploy over 10 million industrial robots by 2030^7.
US Leadership in Frontier Models: Maintained through private sector R&D ($132 billion invested in 2024), US labs will pioneer artificial general intelligence (AGI) prototypes with 100+ trillion parameters. However, regulatory battles over AI safety (e.g., Anthropic’s constitutional AI) will slow military adoption^6.
Quantum-AI Convergence: Both nations will integrate quantum computing with AI systems, with China focusing on optimization problems (logistics, hypersonic missile guidance) and the US targeting cryptographic breakthroughs. Neither side achieves decisive advantage^5.
Critical Uncertainties
Domestic Political Shocks: A 2026 US congressional ban on Chinese AI imports could trigger reciprocal actions, losing US firms access to China’s $1.2 trillion digital economy. Conversely, Xi Jinping’s potential successor might moderate tech nationalism^1.
Third-Party Disruption: India’s emergence as an AI swing state—leveraging its 1.4 million STEM graduates annually—could redefine supply chains. Indian startups may replace Chinese contractors in US tech projects under new “China+2” procurement rules^2.
Breakthrough Risks: Uncontrolled AI developments like recursive self-improvement systems or synthetic biology tools could force abrupt US-China collaboration, mirroring Cold War arms control talks. However, mutual distrust makes formal treaties unlikely before 2030^6.
Strategic Recommendations
US: Prioritize “Semi-Autarky” by onshoring 60% of advanced chip production via CHIPS Act expansions while relaxing immigration for AI talent. Establish NATO AI Test Ranges in Estonia and Nevada for coalition model training^3.
China: Accelerate “Xinchuang” (信创) ecosystem to replace Western software/hardware by 2027. Deploy AI-driven disinformation campaigns to fracture Western tech alliances, exploiting US political polarization around AI ethics^4.
Global: The UN AI Advisory Body should mandate real-time model monitoring for frontier systems, though enforcement remains doubtful without US-China buy-in^1.
Conclusion: The Inevitability of Managed Rivalry
The US-China AI competition will persist as a defining feature of 21st-century geopolitics, with neither side achieving decisive victory. By 2030, expect a fragmented landscape:
Military AI: Stalemated cyber/hypersonic capabilities enforcing mutual deterrence
Civilian AI: Chinese dominance in industrial/urban applications vs US leadership in AGI research
Global South: Divided adoption of US/China tech stacks based on financing terms and data sovereignty demands
This bifurcated system will yield suboptimal innovation rates but prevent catastrophic conflict, as both powers recognize AI’s dual-use nature makes unrestrained competition untenable. The ultimate “winner” may be whichever society best adapts to AI’s labor market disruptions—a challenge where China’s state capitalism and America’s venture-driven model remain unproven.
Pray for peace!