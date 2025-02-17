The Satanists/Illuminists like to troll the marks with revelations of what they’re going to do. The text below came in Neocon spokesmodel Peter Zeihan’s newsletter this morning. See the lead story at elliottmiddleton.substack.com for the background, but I believe Trump is trolling Putin.

Today we'll be discussing Russian birth and death rates since we've got some new Russian demographic data to look at. So, go ahead and grab that truckload of salt.

Russian birth and death rates have fluctuated quite a bit due to major events. The most notable was the demographic "death cross" in the 1990s where deaths outnumbered births; this sent the Russians down a dark path of population decline. Despite some brief recoveries throughout the past few decades, new data out of Russia has confirmed things have worsened.

That recent Russian data is likely overly optimistic, so things are bad. Combine that bleak demographic outlook with no improvements to infrastructure, education, or public health, and you can do the math. Of course, the Ukraine War has accelerated this crisis, as the Russians have sent wave after wave into the meat grinder. That current strategy is unsustainable, but a victory in Ukraine could at least put a little bit of air into the Russians' lungs. A loss or stagnation would suck even more air out.

Either way, Russia is quickly hacking away at its final opportunity at demographic recovery, which brings long-term viability as a functional state into question.