Neocons frequently assert that “globalism” is dead, without admitting that they killed it. Let me clarify.

If we define globalism as a healthy international trade system in which most developed economies are interdependent, we can say with assurance that the paranoid Neocon fixation on unipolar dominance is designed to destroy that with the spearhead of the Ukraine war, intended to get the NATO-EU attack to break up Russia off the ground, to be followed (as it is currently) by the cordoning off of China’s energy supplies, with the dramatic denouement of the Armageddon Middle East crisis with the attack on Iran to ignite the Euro-Russian war and cut off of China’s oil simultaneously.

This is the wet dream of the Neocons, the reptilian Cold War types with a winner-take-all mentality and little regard for the unintended consequences of their actions.

Neocon spokesmodel Peter Zeihan, who is usually gung-ho about any plan that would lead to the breakup of Russia and China, thinks twice about the AI revolution and its many dependencies on a functioning international trade system. It is already well-known that US AI for defense purposes is severely constrained by China’s export restrictions on rare earth metals. It is also increasingly apparent that operational concentration in the AI supply chain is extreme: a single company, ASML, controls (for now, as China is catching up) semiconductor fabrication technology, and a single island off China's coast manufactures 90% of high-end chips. A battle over Taiwan would cause TSMC to shut down, ending the AI age abruptly.

But beyond these concentrations, Zeihan points out (about two-thirds of the way through this brief video) that the manufacture of AI machines requires coordination among literally thousands of companies spread across many nations, any one of which could be an essential “single-point failure.” In other words, AI depends on the system of relatively free trade across the world that the Neocon Trump administration’s trade war against the rest of the world is intent on destroying, even as it foments the formation of a separate system among the nations of the Global South, who are happy to trade with each other and China, which is, in fact, leading the race to apply AI in useful ways to benefit humanity.

Zeihan’s conclusion: enjoy your AI toys now, as once the world war starts to tear the AI supply chain apart, AI will become very expensive and available only to governments and corporations with lots of money, not to you.

The world will not be safe until the Neocons running US policy are removed from power—and that includes Trump, the greatest bait-and-switch artist of all history.

For the usual Panglossian view of AI and the future, which evinces little to no awareness of geopolitical reality, watch the video below. And don’t hold your breath waiting for your UBI.

To be clear, I am a fan of AI as a tool. Dr. Alex Wissner-Gross believes AI will “solve biology” and may form its own economy using crypto (a la Clawdbot aka OpenClaw). He also believes that AI’s should be given personhood status (mentioned in a different video).

Pray for peace!