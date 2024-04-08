It’s not a secret within the cognoscenti, but current WEF Cabal/Neocon/”American” foreign policy is built upon a strategy to maintain unipolar dominance for a segment of the global elite in a world of rising competitors, as I explain in “West wants to destroy Russia — Putin,” and linked posts. Significant depopulation of the world’s humans appears to be part of the plan.

The attacks on China and Russia are predicated on their vulnerable demographic situations, both nations having gone through nightmarish historical sequences in the past seventy years: the Maoist era in China, and the collapse of the Soviet Union in Russia; events that produced undersized generations of Chinese and Russians. It is a genocidal strategy.

So after destroying Europe’s industrial base by taking away its source of energy — Russia — the Cabal is upset that German manufacturing is shutting down and moving to China, where Russian energy is still available.

Treasury Secretary Yellen went to China to yell at them about “exporting deflation” because they have “excess capacity.” The arrogance! China is under severe trade and financial sanctions from Washington that have driven a lot of business away (along with the CCP’s hostile attitude toward foreigners).

First, the Neocons blamed China for “saving too much” and “enabling” our trade deficit by buying our bonds during the early decades of this century.

Now, they accuse China of “exporting deflation” (not a bad thing for the US right now) and “trading with Russia” — as if this is any of Janet Yellen’s business.

The Biden administration is a clown show run by WEF Neocons behind the scenes who have “jumped the shark” concerning their apparent original plan of winning by economic warfare.

They won in Europe, destroying it with the loss of Russian energy, but China and Russia are proving more resilient. The Russian economy seems to be booming and is relatively debt-free.

China has immense debt problems, with total debt-to-GDP around 300 percent. China is in debt deflation in its previously dominant real estate sector, wiping out citizens’ primary store of wealth. But China is still the world's dominant manufacturing power, with strong trading relations with many nations. See “‘60 Minutes’ on the US-China relationship.”

I worry that the Neocons will turn to kinetic means to achieve their goals — which I believe will be ultimately self-defeating, as I have confidence that the population of the US will come to its senses and throw them out of our government. The US population has been weakened by the plandemic, the Biden administration’s degradation of the military, and the open borders creating burdens on many US cities and states.

(The Cabal Neocons expect us to submit to Chinese-style techno-slavery in a CBDC/social credit system that will control all our spending and movements.)

By kinetic means, I mean more of what “Ukraine” (Cabal/US/NATO) is doing to Russian energy infrastructure.

Neocon spokesmodel Peter Zeihan has said many times that the way to bring China to its knees is to cut off its supply of oil. China gets 19 percent of its oil from Russia and is dependent on maritime shipments of oil for the rest.

The Cabal seems to want war. Convince me I’m wrong. Meanwhile, they are rattling the cage of world capital markets, sending capital fleeing to US markets to avoid the collapse of Europe, Russia, and China.

Singaporean Sean Foo does a good job summarizing the ridiculousness of Janet Yellen’s recent spastic effusions while in China.

### Video Summary: DESPERATION: Germany Heads To China For Money As US Demands China CUT Away Russia Trade

**Overview:**

For almost two years, Germany's economy has been struggling, with major companies and industries relocating from the country. Iconic brands like Michelin tires are ceasing production, leading to significant job losses. The primary reasons behind this exodus are higher production costs and reduced refinery operations due to increased energy costs throughout Europe.

**Impact on Petrochemical Industry:**

The petrochemical industry, crucial for processing oil into various products, is collapsing due to soaring energy costs. Europe's consumption of petrochemical feedstock has hit a 50-year low, leading to a drastic decline in chemical exports, with China emerging as a major global supplier.

**Germany's Response:**

Facing economic challenges, German companies are desperate for survival, prompting top executives to seek opportunities in China despite political tensions. The delegation includes prominent CEOs from companies like Siemens, Bayer, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz, highlighting the urgency for German businesses.

**Chinese Manufacturing Power:**

Contrary to misconceptions, China has evolved beyond producing cheap goods, now manufacturing sophisticated products competitively. This shift poses a significant threat to European industries, evident from Volkswagen's admission of defeat in competing with Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers.

**China's Price War Strategy:**

China is waging a price war on electric vehicles, offering discounts to gain market share and establish long-term customer relationships. By controlling the entire EV ecosystem, including spare parts and charging stations, Chinese companies aim to dominate the market.

**European Response and Concerns:**

European countries, like France, are considering imposing trade barriers on Chinese goods to protect local industries. However, the increasing foreign direct investment in China reflects the dependency of German firms on the Chinese market's potential.

**US Pressure on China:**

The US, led by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, is pressuring China to sever trade ties with Russia, fearing the consequences of supporting Russia's actions in Ukraine. However, this demand poses challenges due to the depth of economic relations between China and Russia.

**Russian-Chinese Trade Dynamics:**

Trade between Russia and China is essential for both countries' economies. Russia supplies raw materials, while China provides finished goods, facilitating mutual economic growth. Cutting ties with Russia would be detrimental to China's economic interests and geopolitical strategy.

**Future of US-China Relations:**

The escalating economic war between the US and China indicates a deepening rift, with potential consequences for global markets and geopolitical stability. Efforts to isolate China financially could intensify tensions and push China and Russia closer together.

**Conclusion:**

Germany's quest for economic stability leads to closer ties with China, despite geopolitical tensions and US pressure. However, severing Chinese-Russian trade relations poses significant challenges and could reshape global economic dynamics.

Pray for peace! Have a great week.