Sean Foo argues that the proposed Trump “tariff dividend” checks will increase inequality in the US. It is “bread and circuses.” It all comes down to gold, which is moving to China, and the dollar, which is sensing its abandonment by the mighty rivers of international trade.

China and the Global South are growing much faster than Europe and the US, and may need most of the rare earths for themselves. Jensen Huang just saw his biggest market taken away. The Chinese tech stack, built on the excellent open-source models the Chinese firms have released, is spreading throughout the Global South as American firms hold out for “winning” the race to AGI. It won’t matter if the rest of the world is using Chinese tech.

It was our geniuses who brought us Long-Term Capital Management and the Global Financial Crisis—and the financialization of the American economy and of strategic thinking, which sees only dollars.

When the false flag operation gets NATO riled up against Russia, Trump will have to decide whether he has the cojones to defy the Cabal, which may cost him his life.

The Trump administration’s tariff strategy, imposing tariffs on every nation that has a trade surplus with the US, was never intended to “reindustrialize” America—which was not feasible in the time available—but to prevent those dollars from flowing back to China as part of its trade surplus.

It didn’t work. China’s trade surplus has grown since April.

Tariffs on the whole world are unsustainable and will lead to the American economy shriveling and dying.

We cannot let the oligarchs put America into digital neofeudalism. There is little danger they will flee to China. We must make them share.

Pray for peace!