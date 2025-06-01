Via armstrongeconomics.com:

NATO’s Proxy Ukraine Attacks all of Russia’s Strategic Bombers Igniting WWIII

Posted Jun 1, 2025 by Martin Armstrong |

If there has been any doubt that Ukraine is waging a proxy war for NATO, today has shown the true face of this war. Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) has carried out a mass drone attack on four Russian airfields on June 1st, right at the turning point of the ECM. They hit over 40 strategic bombers on their home bases, including in the Arctic and Siberia, after Ukraine, alleged with NATO help, created a drone with a 3,000-kilometre range. They targeted 41 strategic bombers that were lined up at four airfields inside Russia to destroy Russia’s ability to defend in the event of a NATO invasion.

Ukraine proudly said that “enemy strategic bombers are burning en masse in Russia”, adding that Ukraine is conducting “a large scale special operation aimed at destroying enemy bomber aircraft.” These planes were not being used as a threat to Ukraine. This is a proxy war to destroy Russia and to weaken the country for the eventual conquest by NATO.

They targeted four airfields: Dyagilevo in Riazan region, Ivanovo in Ivanovo region, Belaya air base in Russia’s Irkutsk region, which is located in south-eastern Siberia over 4,000km east of the frontline, and Olenya air base in Russia’s Murmansk region, around 2,000km away from Ukraine’s border. They reportedly smuggled drones deep into Russian territory, hiding them and finally launching them remotely.

Just last March, Ukraine announced it had developed a new type of drone that can reach a range of up to 3,000 kilometres, but gave no details about its type or the size of its warhead. It has been confirmed from recent satellite images that Russian strategic bombers at the four bases were allegedly hit during the operation. This includes the Russian Tu-95, Tu-22M3, Tu-160, and A-50.

Take note that the peace deal was on May 15th, right to the day. Now, on the ECM target of June 2nd, we have this tremendous expansion of the war, and this is aimed at taking down Russia, not to secure some BS unconditional ceasefire. NATO has just declared World War III.

From the start of this year. Our computer targeted May 2025, and that aligned with the ECM on the war. Then it targeted June as the month when the rise in volatility would develop. May was the low point in the war. It all goes to hell fast and Zelensky does not give a shit about Ukraine or the people. He is taking orders from the NEOCONS and their retirement home – NATO. The Russian Neocons have long criticized Putin for not taking down Ukraine as the US did to Iraq. He was only trying to protect the Russians in the Donbas. This attack to destroy Russia’s entire fleet of strategic bombers is a major act of international war.

Our computer has been targeting June 2nd all year. This war is now going to escalate into August, and this is not going to look good as we head into 2026. I warned that Zelensky was the man they selected to create World War III from the outset. The computer has been correct, and all my efforts to try to avert this outcome have been a waste of time. As I have said many times, I have never been able to defeat my own computer even once.

European readers may want to get their cash out before it is too late. We can see those capital controls come into play as soon as August. Those with children may want to get out before they are drafted into a war that Europe will lose.