NATO’s Proxy Ukraine Attacks all of Russia’s Strategic Bombers [Probably] Igniting WWIII
Posted Jun 1, 2025 by Martin Armstrong |
If there has been any doubt that Ukraine is waging a proxy war for NATO, today has shown the true face of this war. Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) has carried out a mass drone attack on four Russian airfields on June 1st, right at the turning point of the ECM. They hit over 40 strategic bombers on their home bases, including in the Arctic and Siberia, after Ukraine, alleged with NATO help, created a drone with a 3,000-kilometre range. They targeted 41 strategic bombers that were lined up at four airfields inside Russia to destroy Russia’s ability to defend in the event of a NATO invasion.
Ukraine proudly said that “enemy strategic bombers are burning en masse in Russia”, adding that Ukraine is conducting “a large scale special operation aimed at destroying enemy bomber aircraft.” These planes were not being used as a threat to Ukraine. This is a proxy war to destroy Russia and to weaken the country for the eventual conquest by NATO.
They targeted four airfields: Dyagilevo in Riazan region, Ivanovo in Ivanovo region, Belaya air base in Russia’s Irkutsk region, which is located in south-eastern Siberia over 4,000km east of the frontline, and Olenya air base in Russia’s Murmansk region, around 2,000km away from Ukraine’s border. They reportedly smuggled drones deep into Russian territory, hiding them and finally launching them remotely.
Just last March, Ukraine announced it had developed a new type of drone that can reach a range of up to 3,000 kilometres, but gave no details about its type or the size of its warhead. It has been confirmed from recent satellite images that Russian strategic bombers at the four bases were allegedly hit during the operation. This includes the Russian Tu-95, Tu-22M3, Tu-160, and A-50.
Take note that the peace deal was on May 15th, right to the day. Now, on the ECM target of June 2nd, we have this tremendous expansion of the war, and this is aimed at taking down Russia, not to secure some BS unconditional ceasefire. NATO has just declared World War III.
From the start of this year. Our computer targeted May 2025, and that aligned with the ECM on the war. Then it targeted June as the month when the rise in volatility would develop. May was the low point in the war. It all goes to hell fast and Zelensky does not give a shit about Ukraine or the people. He is taking orders from the NEOCONS and their retirement home – NATO. The Russian Neocons have long criticized Putin for not taking down Ukraine as the US did to Iraq. He was only trying to protect the Russians in the Donbas. This attack to destroy Russia’s entire fleet of strategic bombers is a major act of international war.
Our computer has been targeting June 2nd all year. This war is now going to escalate into August, and this is not going to look good as we head into 2026. I warned that Zelensky was the man they selected to create World War III from the outset. The computer has been correct, and all my efforts to try to avert this outcome have been a waste of time. As I have said many times, I have never been able to defeat my own computer even once.
European readers may want to get their cash out before it is too late. We can see those capital controls come into play as soon as August. Those with children may want to get out before they are drafted into a war that Europe will lose.
Via BBC.com:
Ukraine says more than 40 Russian warplanes hit in massive drone strikes
Ukraine claims to have hit more than 40 Russian bomber planes at a number of military airbases, in one of its most audacious drone attacks since the war began.
Sources from Ukraine's security service, SBU, told the BBC strategic bombers were "burning en masse" in an operation named "Spider's Web", personally overseen by President Volodymyr Zelensky.
The sources said it took a year-and-a-half to organise the strikes: drones hidden in wooden mobile cabins with remotely opening roofs had been placed on trucks brought near the airbases and then fired "at the right time".
Russia's military later confirmed Sunday's Ukrainian attacks in five regions calling them a "terrorist act".
Meanwhile, Ukrainian authorities have reported a massive overnight drone and missile attack on its territory.
All this comes as Russian and Ukrainian negotiators are heading to Istanbul, Turkey, for a second round of peace talks on Monday.
Expectations are low, as the two warring side remain far apart on how to end the war.
Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Moscow currently controls about 20% of Ukrainian territory, including southern Crimea peninsula annexed in 2014.
Live coverage: Ukraine drones 'emerged from trucks' before strikes on bombers during major attack in Russia
BBC sources in the SBU said that four Russian airbases - two of which are thousands of miles from Ukraine - were hit:
Belaya in Irkutsk oblast (region), Siberia
Olenya in Murmansk oblast, Russia's extreme north-west
Dyagilevo in central Ryazan oblast
Ivanovo in central Ivanovo oblast
Russia later said it faced attacks across sites in five regions.
The SBU sources said that among the hit Russian aircraft were strategic nuclear capable bombers called Tu-95 and Tu-22M3, as well as A-50 early warning warplanes.
They described the whole operation as "extremely complex logistically".
"The SBU first smuggled FPV drones into Russia, followed later by mobile wooden cabins. Once on Russian territory, the drones were hidden under the roofs of these cabins, which had been placed on cargo vehicles," the sources said.
"At the right moment, the roofs were remotely opened, and the drones took off to strike the Russian bombers."
Irkutsk Governor Igor Kobzev confirmed drones that attacked the Belaya military base in Sredniy, Siberia, were launched from a truck.
Kobzev posted on Telegram to say that the launch site had been secured and there was no threat to life.
Russian media outlets have also reported that other attacks were similarly started with drones emerging from the lorries.
One user is heard saying that the drones were flying out of a Kamaz truck near a petrol station.
The BBC sources in the SBU said that "preliminary estimates suggest that the damage inflicted on Russian aviation exceeds $2bn (£1.5bn)".
Russian media were reporting the attack in Murmansk but said air defences were working. The attack in Irkutsk was also being reported.
A screenshot from footage released by Ukraine purportedly showing a drone attack on Russian warplanes
In a post on social media later on Sunday, the Russian defence ministry confirmed that airbases in the country's five regions were attack.
It claimed that "all attacks were repelled" on military airbases in the Ivanovo, Ryazan and Amur regions. The latter base was not mentioned by the SBU sources.
In the Murmansk and Irkutsk regions, "several aircraft caught fire" after drones were launched from nearby areas, the ministry said.
It said all the blazes were extinguished and there were no casualties. "Some of the participants in the terrorist attacks have been detained," it added.
Meanwhile, the Ukrainian authorities say 472 drones and seven ballistic and cruise missiles were involved in a wave of attacks on Ukraine last night.
This would appear to be one of the largest single Russian drone attacks so far. Ukraine says it "neutralised" 385 aerial targets.
In a separate development, Ukraine's land forces said 12 of its military personnel were killed and more than 60 injured in a Russian missile strike on a training centre.
Ukraine's head of land forces, Maj Gen Mykhailo Drapatyi, tendered his resignation shortly afterwards.
He said his decision was "dictated by my personal sense of responsibility for the tragedy".