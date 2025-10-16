Warnings of war coming out of Russia, as Putin is perceived as weak.

The Ukrainian attacks on Russian energy facilities have indeed led to long lines at Russian gas stations.

There are widespread reports of long lines at gas stations across Russia as of mid-October 2025, amid an escalating fuel crisis triggered by Ukrainian drone strikes on oil refineries that have reduced domestic gasoline and diesel production by up to 15-20%. Prices have surged by about 10-40% since early 2025, with rationing limits (e.g., 10-20 liters per car in Moscow) and over 220 stations suspending sales in the southern regions alone. The government claims the shortages will resolve soon through imports from Belarus and duty cuts, but queues persist in at least half of Russia’s regions, blocking highways and causing panic buying. Here’s a summary of recent reports from various locations: Sporadic counter-claims exist (e.g., some vloggers showing no lines), but they appear isolated amid the volume of eyewitness videos and news confirming the issue. The crisis has also rippled to Central Asia via export cuts.

