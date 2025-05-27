Via whatdoesitmean.com:

May 27, 2025

Putin Warns Western Proxy War “Will Mean The Destruction Of Civilization”

By: Sorcha Faal, and as reported to her Western Subscribers

A forewarning new Security Council (SC) report circulating in the Kremlin today first noting President Putin declared to business leaders at the National Entrepreneurs Day event: “You need to understand that we weren’t the ones who orchestrated the coup in Ukraine...The West has always told us that there should be democracy and elections, but they carried out a coup – a bloody one, in fact – as if it were normal...They later went on to suppress the Donbass, killing people with helicopters and jets...They practically forced us into doing what we’re doing today, and now they’re trying to blame us for it”, says this declaration was joined by British Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch truthfully admitting: “The Ukraine conflict is a proxy war against Russia, being waged on behalf of Western Europe”.

In response to the West using its corrupt puppet state Ukraine to unleash mass terror against innocent Russian civilians, this report notes, the Ministry of Defense (MoD) announced today: “The Kiev regime, supported by certain European countries, has taken a number of provocative steps aimed at disrupting the negotiation process...These actions include an increase in strikes using Western-made drones and missiles targeting civilian facilities in Russia...Over the past week alone, air defense systems have destroyed and intercepted more than 2,300 drones, with most of them flying outside the frontline areas...Ukrainian strikes have also resulted in casualties among civilians, including women and children...The Russian military will continue to carry out massive and group strikes in response to any terrorist attacks and provocations of the Kiev regime...The strikes will be carried out exclusively on military facilities and enterprises of the military-industrial complex of Ukraine”.

Along with Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev having factually observed: “EU politicians were silent after the massive Ukrainian attacks on civil targets in Russia, but now they are squealing wildly because of Russia's allegedly disproportionate use of force”, this report continues, it has now been truthfully assessed: “In the current media frenzy surrounding the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, a glaring double standard continues to distort public perception: the nature and impact of drone warfare...Western outlets, politicians, and NGOs are quick to pounce on Russia for retaliatory actions, yet remain eerily silent about Ukraine’s increasingly reckless and escalatory drone campaign...This selective outrage has not only undermined serious dialogue on peace – it has shielded Ukraine from accountability as it wages what can only be described as a campaign of terror against Russian civilians”

To escalate the campaign of terror against innocent Russian civilians, this report continues, socialist European Union and NATO member leader German Chancellor Friedrich Merz proclaimed yesterday: “There are no longer any range restrictions on Western-supplied weapons used by Ukraine against Russian military targets...There are no restrictions from the United Kingdom, France, Germany, or the United States”, and today he declared: “As far as I know and as I said yesterday, the countries that imposed range restrictions lifted them quite some time ago...So yesterday in Berlin I merely described what has been underway for a couple of months, namely, that Ukraine has the right to use the weapons it receives beyond its own territory against military targets on Russian soil”.

With Germany now deploying combat forces in the Baltic nation of Lithuania along the border with Russia, and it being observed: “The last time Germany deployed a brigade outside of its own borders they started World War II”, this report notes, it is an act of war that joins the news: “The German military must significantly increase its weapons stockpile by 2029, the year the current government anticipates a potential threat from Russia, according to a directive issued by the country’s defense chief...The order, titled ‘Directive Priorities for the Bolstering of Readiness’, was signed on 19 May by Carsten Breuer, the inspector general of the Bundeswehr”.

While watching the West accelerate its proxy war against Russia, this report concludes, it caused President Putin to logically warn: “They must realize that we also have weapons that can hit targets on their territory...What they are now suggesting and scaring the world with — all that raises the real threat of a nuclear conflict that will mean the destruction of our civilization”.

[Note: Some words and/or phrases appearing in quotes in this report are English language approximations of Russian words/phrases having no exact counterpart.]