As Naomi Wolf remarked in the video I shared on Notes yesterday, our assumptions about all the military-age men who have entered the country illegally during the Biden regime may be fatally flawed. They may be awaiting a signal to create chaos around the November elections.
The same goes for NATO’s assumptions about Russia and China, which makes sense if the true goal is to bankrupt and subdue the US to “level it down” to help China while imposing digital ID/social credit system tyranny, which the Democrats either are unaware of or don’t care about, as they are brain-damaged.
Saudia Arabia threatens to sell off US Treasuries and other NATO bonds if NATO confiscates the $300 billion of Russian assets in the West. As Martin Armstrong says, US interest rates are not going down fast.
Have a great day! Pray for peace! No fear!
Am constantly vexed when people approach the assumption of those perpetrating all the evil to manifest Totalitarianism throughout the 20th Century behind the One/New World Police State Coup of this time to be STUPID, OUT OF TOUCH, IGNORANT, MISTAKEN, ERRONEOUS by ALLOWING this current situation.
ALL IS DELIBERATE EMPLACED AND ENACTED FROM CENTURIES OF PLANNED TORMENT AND IS THE MIRROR OF EATEN EVIL SOULS CHOOSING TO HOST THE DEMONIC WILLING TO UNDERTAKE EVIL IN EFFORTS TO STEAL ALL OF GOD'S CREATION. EVIL KNOWS WHAT IT DOES THROUGH SUFFERING AND MISERY, TERROR AND PROPAGANDA which is just a subcategory of LIE or 'FALSE WITNESS.'
TO TORTURE, TORMENT, RAPE, MOLEST, MURDER AND CONSUME/CANNIBALIZE THE MOST INNOCENT IS THAT WHICH NOURSHES AND EMPOWERS EVIL BEST.
Would love to know the reason people prefer to accept all as an ACCIDENT, ERROR, MISTAKE BASED IN STUPIDITY, IGNORANCE? WHAT A CROCK. Repeated errors are NO LONGER ERRORS and all happening right now was already perpetrated many times only a bit of study of history illuminates.
EVIL IS ONLY CONSCIOUSLY GRASPED WITH THE STUDY OF TIME AND THUS THE REASON SO MUCH HAS BEEN CENSORED, BANNED AND REMOVED IN EDUCATION BY THE SAME EVIL PERPETRATING ALL IN PLACE AT THIS TIME.