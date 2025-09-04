They cut off Naomi Wolf’s audio when she started talking about how the “vaccines” were developed in joint relationships with China, and how they were mandated for critical sectors of the US and other Western nations’ populations, like military personnel, elite college students, medical workers, and so on, that would do the most damage to the smooth functioning of the economy. This is consistent with my hypothesis that the Great Reset started as a cooperative exercise by the World Economic Forum’s communist-sympathizing, CCP-social-credit-system-envying Western elites and the CCP. Reducing the population and fertility were goals to soften up the population before imposing techno-neofeudalism, which the Deep State still plans to do.

I would love to know what Naomi says after the audio cuts off at about the one-hour mark. Any lip readers out there who would care to enlighten us, please let me know. I can’t find a transcript anywhere on the Web.

Pray for peace!