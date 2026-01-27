(click on the image to go to Amazon)

What do you owe the people who love you? And can understanding ever be enough?



In 1706, Samuel Edmund Whitford—Cambridge naturalist, Anglican curate, father of three with a fourth child due—sails away from his family to study bird migration in the Pacific. He promises to return in three years.



His life takes a different course.



Shipwrecked in Samoa, Samuel makes a choice that transforms abandonment into betrayal—rather than seeking rescue, he integrates into Samoan society, fathers five more children, and continues his research for fifty years. His English family has believed him dead for over a decade.



But the word of his survival reaches England…



When he finally returns to England in 1755, his daughter Margaret—now an accomplished naturalist herself—must confront a father who was both a distinguished natural philosopher whose work advanced ornithology and a moral coward who chose personal fulfillment over every obligation.



Seven years after his death, Margaret writes his biography not to forgive him, but to understand him.



Now the first woman elected to the Royal Society’s correspondence circle, she examines her father’s journals, letters, and scientific papers with unflinching honesty. Her 18th-century voice—formally elegant yet devastatingly intimate—refuses the comfort of either condemnation or redemption.



She understands precisely why her father made his choices.



She will not forgive him for them.





MY FATHER’S MIGRATION AND RETURN explores whether contradictions can be held in honest tension—whether one can fully comprehend someone’s motivations while withholding moral absolution.



This is literary historical fiction for readers who want:

Morally complex characters who defy easy judgment

Authentic 18th-century voice without archaic opacity

Science taken seriously (the bird migration research is real)

A daughter’s fierce intelligence confronting her father’s choices

The collision of European and Pacific Islander worldviews

Historical fiction that refuses easy redemption narratives

For readers of Geraldine Brooks, Tracy Chevalier, Andrea Barrett, and Hilary Mantel—sophisticated historical fiction that asks hard questions and trusts readers with uncomfortable answers.





One reader’s review on Amazon (the book is rated 100% 5-stars as of today):

“This is a beautifully written, emotionally rich novel that stays with you long after you finish. The story blends adventure, hardship, and deep family bonds in a way that feels both intimate and universal. Watching the characters endure separation, transformation, and reunion is heartbreaking at times, but also deeply rewarding.



”The writing is thoughtful and immersive, pulling you into each stage of the journey and making the emotional stakes feel real. It is the kind of book that makes you slow down, reflect, and feel grateful for connection and home. A powerful, memorable read that I would absolutely recommend to anyone who enjoys meaningful, character-driven stories.”

