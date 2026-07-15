My hypothesis is that Trump is the agent of the Western plutocrats who are intent on winning World War III. He is pursuing their agenda of global depopulation and techno-slavery, while effecting the Deep State’s long-standing plans to take down Russia and China by cutting off China’s oil supply.

Grok:

Daniel chapter 12 does not directly mention “the lawless one” (also called the “man of lawlessness” or “son of destruction” in 2 Thessalonians 2:3-12).

desiringgod.org

The “lawless one” is a New Testament description of a future end-times figure (often identified with the Antichrist) who opposes God, exalts himself, performs false signs, and deceives many. Biblical interpreters frequently connect this figure to prophecies in Daniel (especially chapters 7, 8, 9, and 11), which describe a boastful king or ruler who persecutes God’s people, changes laws, and sets up the “abomination that causes desolation.”Key Content of Daniel 12: Daniel 12 concludes the book’s visions and focuses on the time of the end, including great tribulation, deliverance, resurrection, and specific time periods. Here is a summary with the full text (NIV) for reference:

biblegateway.com

Verses 1-4: A time of unprecedented distress for God’s people, protected by the angel Michael. Deliverance comes for those whose names are in the book. There is a resurrection: some to everlasting life, others to shame. The wise will shine brightly. Daniel is told to seal the book until the end, when knowledge will increase.

“At that time Michael, the great prince who protects your people, will arise. There will be a time of distress such as has not happened from the beginning of nations until then. But at that time your people—everyone whose name is found written in the book—will be delivered. Multitudes who sleep in the dust of the earth will awake: some to everlasting life, others to shame and everlasting contempt. Those who are wise will shine like the brightness of the heavens, and those who lead many to righteousness, like the stars for ever and ever. But you, Daniel, roll up and seal the words of the scroll until the time of the end. Many will go here and there to increase knowledge.”

Verses 5-7: Daniel sees two angels and hears a heavenly figure swear that these events will last “a time, times and half a time” (often interpreted as 3½ years), until the power of the holy people is broken.

Verses 8-10: Daniel asks for understanding but is told the words are sealed until the end. Many will be purified, but the wicked will persist in wickedness; only the wise will understand.

Verses 11-12: Specific timelines are given: From the abolition of the daily sacrifice and the setup of the abomination that causes desolation, there will be 1,290 days. Blessed is the one who reaches 1,335 days.

“From the time that the daily sacrifice is abolished and the abomination that causes desolation is set up, there will be 1,290 days. Blessed is the one who waits for and reaches the end of the 1,335 days.”

Verse 13: Daniel is told to rest and will rise to his inheritance at the end.

Connections to the “Lawless One”While Daniel 12 itself does not describe the figure, it references events tied to him in broader Danielic prophecy:

The “abomination that causes desolation” (v. 11) links to Daniel 9:27 and 11:31, where a ruler stops sacrifices and sets up something detestable in the temple—echoed in Jesus’ warnings (Matthew 24:15) and tied to the man of lawlessness who exalts himself in God’s temple (2 Thessalonians 2:4). gotquestions.org

The period of “time, times and half a time” (v. 7; also Daniel 7:25) matches the 3½-year reign of intense persecution often associated with this end-times ruler.

Chapter 11 (immediately preceding) describes a willful king who exalts himself above every god, honors a god of fortresses, and divides land—widely seen as foreshadowing the same figure. kimriddlebarger.com

In short, Daniel 12 describes the context and outcome of the end-times crisis (tribulation followed by deliverance and resurrection) but does not profile the “lawless one” himself. For that direct description, see 2 Thessalonians 2, which draws heavily on Daniel’s imagery. Interpretations vary across Christian traditions (e.g., preterist, historicist, futurist), but the chapter emphasizes hope, perseverance, and God’s ultimate victory for the faithful.