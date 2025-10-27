Last night, my wife and I watched “The Lives of Others,” a German film that won the Oscar for Best Foreign Film in 2006. It is about life in East Germany in 1984, with a story that concludes after the fall of the wall. It was $3.99 on Amazon Prime. It is long, methodical (German), and leaves a lasting impression.

Under socialism, everyone is spied upon. The story involves a playwright trying to stay on the right side of the Party’s ruling powers. Ultimately, the Stasi ruins his life.

Censorship, of course, is already happening in the US, but the government has yet to have the ability to reach out and destroy our lives. But they’re starting.

As a Yale English major, I always wanted to write a Hemingway novel. With the advent of AI, I was able to write a reprise of A Farewell to Arms that tells the story of a Yale senior who, fed up with campus politics in spring semester 2023, at his professor's suggestion, goes to Ukraine with a humanitarian organization to observe what is actually happening.

As in Hemingway’s novel, he is wounded and evacuated to a hospital in Germany, where he falls in love with his beautiful, brilliant young nurse. They decide to get married. My book has a happier ending than Hemingway’s.

Amazon has blocked this book from sale, citing policy violations. I have asked them if they are going to block every anti-war novel. My book is still available through bookshop.org and other retailers.

After watching “The Lives of Others,” I was reminded of another movie about life under fascism, “The Last Days of Sophie Scholl,” which is still available on YouTube. This is the true story of a young woman in Germany during the Nazi era who was beheaded for criticizing Nazi war policy. I did not sleep well.

While many applaud President Trump’s contrived dramas, the foundation is being laid for our digital prison, our money tied to a social credit system. Universal surveillance is already in place.

While the well-off Chinese are rightfully grateful to their government for lifting hundreds of millions out of poverty (even as hundreds of millions remain in dire poverty), they must resent the surveillance and control that the Party has over their lives, and especially the debt of worshipful gratitude they are compelled to express toward the Party.

Unsupervised Christianity is against the law in China. You must worship in a Party-dominated church where the preaching follows Party lines.

Preachers and worshipers caught in house churches face civil penalties and possible imprisonment.

From Claude’s search:

Based on recent reports, Chinese worshippers in unregistered house churches face severe penalties: Criminal Charges and Imprisonment: Criminal cases have been filed against church leaders with charges including fraud, illegal business operations, and spreading heresy [EM: yes, Communism is a religion]. In 2024, at least 2,175 Christians were sentenced, with 1,051 receiving sentences of three years or more, 168 receiving seven years or more, and the longest term being 14 years Godfootsteps. Notable cases include Pastor Wang Yi, who received a nine-year sentence in 2019, and Pastor Wang Xiaoguang and his wife Yang Rongli, who were sentenced to 9 and 15 years respectively Human Rights Watch. Detention and Physical Mistreatment: Over 12,000 Christians were investigated, threatened, or detained throughout 2024 for involvement in house church gatherings, with more than 1,000 individuals either sentenced or sent to re-education camps Organiser. At least five pastors suffered torture or mistreatment in prison, and three clergy members were forcibly disappeared, with some still missing Anglican Ink. Financial Penalties: Governments in multiple cities imposed heavy fines on churches and froze church bank accounts Anglican Ink ChinaAid. Fines range from several thousand to tens of thousands of Chinese Yuan, often tied to financial offerings given to churches Open Doors UK & Ireland. Other Penalties: Church members face threats to pension benefits and their children’s employment and education ChinaAid. Henan province banned anyone under 18 from participating in church activities, enforcing this with heavy fines Organiser. Churches are raided, shut down, and members subjected to constant surveillance using facial recognition technology. The Chinese government labels these unregistered churches as illegal organizations spreading “heterodox teachings.”

Yuch. I don’t want to live in a society like that. Shame on you, Amazon, for censoring my book.

Pray for peace!